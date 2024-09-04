‘You can't separate life from politics’ - Demonstrators target Israel-Premier Tech at the Tour of Britain in Scotland

By
published

More demonstrations are expected when the riders start in Sheffield on stage 3

Picture by Simon Wilkinson/SWpix.com - 03/09/2024 - Lloyds Bank Tour of Britain 2024 - Stage 1: The Scottish Borders Stage, Kelso to Kelso, Scotland - Israel - Premier Tech team sign on presentation Joseph Blackmore, Simon Clarke, Nick Schultz, Jake Stewart, Ethan Vernon, Stevie Williams (Israel - Premier Tech)
(Image credit: Simon Wilkinson/SWpix.com)

Around thirty people held a demonstration before the start of stage one of the 2024 Tour of Britain in the Scottish Borders town of Kelso, targeting the Israel-Premier Tech team as they signed on for the race.

Dan Challis