I hacked the Rapha Black Friday sale to get a half-price cycling jacket, here's how you can too

The Rapha Black Friday sale is in full swing, and I've already spotted a few stunning deals. My favourite so far is the Pro Team Gore-Tex jacket, which will be banned next year, that has 25% off, but I think I've just found one better thanks to a nifty bit of double-discounting.

Essentially you can get 50% off the brilliant Rapha Core Waterproof Jacket, a jacket I rate as the best budget waterproof on the market in my guide to the best waterproof cycling jackets, even at full price.

Here's the play: Rapha currently has 25% off everything sitewide with code BF2024, with a few exceptions. Rapha also has its Archive Sale open, where old stock is dropped at key times throughout the year at mega discounts.

It turns out the discount code for the main site works on the Archive sale too. I have found the original RRP, and added the discounts up for you below.

Core Rain Jacket II

48% Off with code BF2024

USA: $170.00 > $136 > $89.25

UK: £140.00 > £98 > £73.50



While it isn't going to perform as well as some top end jackets, the Core Rain Jacket II is great for the money, even at full price. It's protective, well cut, adjustable, and comes in a great array of colours. With almost half off it's an absolute steal for those wanting to ride in the rain more. Features in: Best waterproof cycling jackets

Core Rain Jacket II

52% off with code BF2024

USA: $170.00 > $110 > $82.50

UK: £140.00 > £98 > £73.50



The women's version gets an even more healthy discount. Like the men's, the biggest savings are on the Moss colour, but others are reduced too.

If you want the biggest savings you're going to have to stick to the dark green Moss colour, though plenty of other colour options have a really decent reduction too. If you want more info then have a read of my Rapha Core Rain Jacket II review.

If a waterproof jacket isn't on your Black Friday wishlist, then be sure to check out our Black Friday bike deals 2024 hub. It's packed full of bikes, clothing, hardware, electronics, and everything else we love to use at better-than-usual prices.