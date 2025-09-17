'I feel I've closed the gap to him from last year' – Vuelta a España victory boost's Jonas Vingegaard's Grand Tour confidence against eternal rival Tadej Pogačar

By published

Visma-Lease a Bike celebrate at their service course after improvised podium in Madrid

Jonas Vingegaard during the improvised Vuelta podium ceremony
Jonas Vingegaard during the improvised Vuelta podium ceremony (Image credit: Bram Berkien/Team Visma Lease a Bike)

Jonas Vingegaard and his Visma-Lease a Bike team celebrated their Vuelta a España victory at their service course in the Netherlands on Tuesday, the emotions of a difficult race and the satisfaction of success mixing with future ambitions.

Vingegaard rode to the entrance of the service course in 's-Hertogenbosch, wearing his red race leader's jersey and riding his special red Cervélo bike. Team staff held flares and congratulated the Dane on securing the team's third Grand Tour victory after Simon Yates won the Giro d'Italia and Pauline Ferrand-Prévot won the Tour de France Femmes.

No official celebrations are planned in Denmark and Vingegaard is expected to spend time at home before riding the road race at the European Championships in France on October 5 and then Il Lombardia on October 11. Like his Vuelta rival João Almeida, he has opted not to ride the World Championships in Rwanda.

He has hinted he would like to ride the Giro d'Italia at some point to complete his Grand Tour triptych but seems keen to take on Tadej Pogačar yet again in the 2026 Tour de France.

Pogačar dominated this year's Tour but Vingegaard hopes to build on some improvements. from the Vuelta.

Stephen Farrand
Stephen Farrand
Head of News

Stephen is one of the most experienced member of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. He has been Head of News at Cyclingnews since 2022, before which he held the position of European editor since 2012 and previously worked for Reuters, Shift Active Media, and CyclingWeekly, among other publications.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.