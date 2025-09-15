An improvised parking lot podium for Vuelta a España with drink coolers as steps and podium pooches

By published

Chaos around the Madrid finale may have halted the official ceremony but another plan quickly evolved

MADRID, SPAIN - SEPTEMBER 14: (L-R) Joao Almeida of Portugal and UAE Team Emirates - XRG on second place, race winner Jonas Vingegaard of Denmark and Team Visma | Lease a Bike - Red Leader Jersey and Thomas Pidcock of Great Britain and Team Q36.5 Pro Cycling on third place winner compete during the La Vuelta - 80th Tour of Spain 2025, Stage 21 a 108km stage from Alalpardo to Madrid / #UCIWT / on September 14, 2025 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
There were some moments of calm on stage 21 of the Vuelta a España to celebrate the moment, but clearly not enough to make up for missing a podium ceremony (Image credit: Getty Images)

The 2025 Vuelta a España may have come to an unceremonious halt with a little under 60km of the stage to go on Sunday while the official podium ceremony also fell victim to the chaos around the race finish in Madrid, but there was no missing out on the hard-earned celebrations at the end of a gruelling three weeks of racing.

To make sure the evening kicked off in the right way – with colourful jerseys awarded atop podium steps and ample quantities of sparkling wine to spray – what appeared to be a parking lot was quickly transformed. A makeshift back-drop hung haphazardly as race winner Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike) stood in his red jersey with trophy proudly on display on top of a drink cooler with a number one scrawled on it in black marker. Runner-up Joao Almeida (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) and third-placed Tom Pidcock (Q36.5) took their places on the slightly smaller cool boxes alongside, with the British rider even squeezing a couple of curious pooches on to the makeshift step with him.

The improvised podium of ice chests – or what Australian Jay Vine (UAE Team Emirates) may have well referred to as eskys when he climbed atop one to celebrate winning the climbers jersey – also welcomed the full spectrum of classification winners, including youth category victor Matthew Riccitello (Israel-Premier Tech) and Mads Pedersen (Lidl-Trek) in green along with the polka-dot jersey clad Vine.

"This is why we love cycling," said Visma-Lease a Bike on one of the posts. "An intimate, well-deserved ceremony for all the winners of this Vuelta a España!

The smiles were wide and the celebrations uninhibited, with the post race party – otherwise known at stage 22 – seemingly perfectly at home kicking off in a car park. In fact such was the atmosphere conveyed by the snippets of the impromptu ceremony that were shared it seems the key protagonists in the 2025 Vuelta a España may have just had one of the most memorable podium celebrations in the history of the race.

Simone Giuliani
Simone Giuliani
Australia Editor

Simone is a degree-qualified journalist that has accumulated decades of wide-ranging experience while working across a variety of leading media organisations. She joined Cyclingnews as a Production Editor at the start of the 2021 season and has now moved into the role of Australia Editor. Previously she worked as a freelance writer, Australian Editor at Ella CyclingTips and as a correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg. Cycling was initially purely a leisure pursuit for Simone, who started out as a business journalist, but in 2015 her career focus also shifted to the sport.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.