I bought my Apple AirPods Pro 2 a year ago and now I can't live without them – this Amazon Prime Day, they are discounted to their lowest price

During last year's Amazon Prime Day, we saw Apple's AirPods Pro 2 headphones discounted to their best price ever. The deal was so good I couldn't resist treating myself to a set. I knew they would be good, but I honestly don't think I could live without them now.

The UK and US deals are a little different. In the UK, Amazon has dropped the RRP to £199, so despite the Amazon deal only showing as having a discount of 10%, the Airpods Pro 2 is now back down to its lowest ever price of £179. In the US, they currently have a very tempting 33% off, bringing the price down to $179. It's a great price, although it doesn't quite match their all-time best price from earlier in the year.

I have used my AirPods Pro 2 every day since I got them. I use them while I work, when I travel, around the house and I have even used them for a motivational music boost mid bikepacking race.

They have endured a hard life bouncing around in my pockets with keys, carelessly tossed in bags and drenched in rain, yet they still work faultlessly. If they did happen to break right now, I would instantly buy another pair without a second thought. I love them.

The sound quality is really impressive and the noise cancellation is staggering, silencing noisy environments so I can clearly hear my music whether I'm working in a busy coffee shop, travelling or turbo training with a fan on full blast. The only time I don't use the Airpods Pro 2 is when I'm out for a road ride, where I will opt for Shokz Open Run Pro 2 (which are also discounted) for better awareness of my surroundings. Even then, when the Airpods Pro 2 are in Transparency mode, I can still hear what's going on around me, or there is the Adaptive mode, which modulates the noise cancellation based on your environment.

Save 32% Apple AirPods Pro 2: was $249 now $169.99 at Amazon This isn't the best price we have ever seen for the AirPods Pro 2 in the US, but it's not far off. This is still a great price that shouldn't be missed if you're looking for new earbuds.

Save 10% Apple AirPods Pro 2: was £199 now £179 at Amazon Don't let the paltry 10% discount fool you, this is the best price we have ever seen for the AirPods Pro 2. The reason the discount is so low is that Amazon has reduced the RRP, against the original price, it's actually a 28% discount.

If you use other Apple products, you will be able to take full advantage of all the AirPods features. At home, I particularly like the dual connection function, so I can easily connect and switch between my phone and laptop. The case also has Find My tech built in, which has already proved its worth, allowing me to track down the case when it fell out of my pocket at a coffee shop.

Both the case and the earbuds themselves charge super fast too, so if your a forgetful charger, or like me simply use them all the time you can quickly charge them back up. Just 5 minutes in the case gives you an hour of listening and the case will fully charge in less than two hours. Between earbuds and case, at full charge you will get up to 30 hours of listening time.

You have probably heard that Apple released the third generation of the AirPods Pro, and unsurprisingly, they are pitched as sounding better, feature-enhanced noise cancelling and a slightly improved fit. That said, the AirPods Pro 2 are still one of the best headphones for cycling, offering incredible sound quality, noise cancellation and advanced features, now at a discounted price. The only feature that really stands out is the built-in heart rate monitor, although I would rather choose one of the best heart rate monitors for training sessions.