Mathieu van der Poel confirmed for Critérium du Dauphiné following wrist fracture

Alpecin-Deceuninck report that Dutchman 'has recovered sufficiently from wrist injury'

Mathieu van der Poel en route to victory in the 2025 edition of Paris-Roubaix
Mathieu van der Poel en route to victory in the 2025 edition of Paris-Roubaix (Image credit: Getty Images)

Mathieu van der Poel has been confirmed as a starter for the upcoming Critérium du Dauphiné (June 8-15) by his Alpecin-Deceuninck team, with the Dutch racer's wrist injury from his MTB crash improving sufficiently to ensure he can take part.

Van der Poel's participation in the Dauphiné was thrown into doubt after he broke his wrist as a result of a double crash in the Nové Mesto MTB race last month.

