GoPro Hero 8 Black gets the Cyber Monday deal treatment

The GoPro Hero8 Black is rich with features and has long been the market leader for cycling action cameras, whether it’s for capturing action shots or vlogging.

Here at Cyclingnews, we’ve taken the liberty of scouring the net for the best available deals, so you don’t need to waste your precious time trawling through the sales.

We've put together a roundup of the best GoPro deals over at our Cyber Monday GoPro deals roundup, but scroll on down to see our picks of the best deals on the Hero 8.

GoPro Hero8 Black | $50 off at Amazon USA

Was $349.99 | Now $299.99

Save $50 on the GoPro Hero8 Black at Amazon USA. The 12MP camera has three levels of image stabilisation as well as the ability to live stream in 1080p. Further improvements on the previous model include double the impact resistance and a reimagined, more pocketable shape.View Deal

GoPro Hero8 Black bundle | £60 off at Amazon UK

Was £379.99 | Now £319.99

This top deal sees the GoPro Hero8 available with a swathe of essential accessories at a price lower than the Hero8 Black usually is on its own. Grab a Hero8 Black with a 32GB memory card, tripod, headband and spare battery for free while also getting £10 off the price of a solo camera.View Deal

With the launch of the GoPro Hero9 Black this year, retailers are shedding the price of its predecessor, the GoPro Hero8 Black, and now’s the perfect time to grab a bargain. It may be old news but the GoPro Hero8 Black is still at the forefront of what top-notch action cameras can do, and has been the market leader for a long time.

It recently had an overhaul, with Hypersmooth 2.0 and TimeWarp 2.0 offering even better video quality than before, as well as higher bitrates and 1080p live streaming. The HDR mode has also been improved, which means photo quality has seen a boost as well.

With the introduction of GoPro Mods, you can boost the capabilities of your standard Hero8. For example, use the multi-directional mic with an external port for better audio, and attach your favourite lights, mics or LCD screens to create a production powerhouse.

Waterproof to 10 metres, it’s the perfect tool for triathletes, and outdoors enthusiasts of all kinds. It also has improved shock resistance, a wind-resistant microphone, and customisable voice commands.

GoPro Hero8 Black not for you?

GoPro Hero7 Black | £70 off at Argos

Was £319.99 | Now £249.99

If the GoPro Hero8 Black feels like overkill to you, then why not take a look at the GoPro Hero7 Black? It’s suitable for anyone looking to create stunning footage without a complex interface getting in the way. It’s simple to use, puts out decent 4K video quality, and has the same rugged waterproof exterior.View Deal

Alternatively, head over to our recent coverage on Black Friday deals on the GoPro Hero 7 white, and the flagship Hero 9, both of which are still available.

For even more deals, check out our Cyber Monday bikes roundup.

Black Friday cycling deals from around the web:

Today's best deals: USA

Today's best deals: UK