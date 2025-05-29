Recommended reading

GoPro Hero 4K Review: A solid starter for action camera newbies

A straightforward, super portable, and no frills camera for your bike - The Hero 4K might just be a smart first step into action cameras for many of you.

Cyclingnews Verdict

The GoPro Hero 4k is a perfect action camera for those wanting a simple, easy to use experience. However, it is easily outgrown, and is limited compared to more premium options, as well as having some annoying subscription add-ons that are needed to make the most of it.

Pros

    Incredible price for such high quality footage

    Simple and super easy to use

    Lightweight and portable

    Beginner friendly

Cons

    Few features so you might outgrow it

    Not the best battery life

    Not great in low light

If you’re an avid cyclist or frequenter of the great outdoors, it is unlikely that you’ve not come across GoPro, even if the closest you’ve come is seeing another trail user with a little black box stuck on their helmet. Known for their rugged versatility, GoPro cameras have been the go-to for action enthusiasts for years.

To me, GoPros aren’t just some of the best action cameras on the market, they are the definition of action cameras (despite now having far more competition in that space), and so this latest iteration - a lightweight, smaller, and handier version for a slightly more palatable price point (£169 / $199) - piqued my interest. 

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Testing scorecard and notes
Audio Quality6/10
Video Quality8/10
Form factor10/10
Included Software7/10
Value7/10
Overall75%
