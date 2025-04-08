Wahoo announces new Elemnt Roam and Bolt computers, plus new Trackr Radar, but you can't buy them yet
Wahoo has updated its Bolt and Roam computers after released a brand new Radar light
Wahoo has announced its next generation of Wahoo Elemnt Bolt and Roam cycling computers, which will be the third generation model of each unit respectively.
The company has also announced the coming of a brand new addition to its tech range: the Trackr Radar rear radar/light.
Somewhat unusually though, while the products are being announced today, the launch comes later. These new products won't be available to buy until the 6th of May.
At the moment, aside from learning that they are coming, we have pricing, and an overview of new features and what the overall range will look like, but not the full spec sheet. Presumably, that won't come until the official launch in May.
The current Bolt and Roam V2 models have been on the market for several years, and many have been expecting the arrival of updated units for quite a while. We recently speculated on whether the new models had made it into the pro peloton for testing.
Wahoo also launched the Elemnt Ace back in December, a computer that didn't completely escape criticism at launch. These new units and the new Trackr Radar should complete a more comprehensive range overview for Wahoo.
Below is a breakdown of the new units, pricing and what we know at the moment.
Wahoo Bolt 3
The new Bolt will come with a retail price of $329.99 / €329.99 / £299.99, a jump of around $50 on its current price. The existing Bolt V2 has been a favourite with some riders and racers due to its more compact size, and Wahoo seems to be building on this light and compact selling point.
The brand says the unit is 'compact, aerodynamic and built for speed'. The new Bolt will get a higher contrast 2.3in display, which Wahoo claims will make it easy to read in all conditions, especially in bright sun.
There also promises to be better connectivity to third-party apps and services to expand what you can do with the unit. Think connecting to aero testing equipment for example. Battery life is a claimed 20 hours, which is "enough for race day and beyond."
The unit will also make use of Wahoo's 'ready to ride' dashboard for instant unit setup, activity type and routing. That's all we have for now, but we will update this page with a full spec breakdown when we have it.
Wahoo Roam 3
The Roam 3 will retail for $449.99 / € 449.99 / £399.99. Again, that's around a $50 increase on the current unit. Considering the existing unit has been out for years, we almost expected a bigger increase.
The new unit is said to have received a 'completely revamped user interface' for a modern look and feel. This was one area where Wahoo units were beginning to feel a bit dated when compared to the latest Garmin Edge 1050 and Hammerhead Karoo, for example. Screen size has also increased; the Roam screen is said to be 22% larger than the Bolt at 2.8in with a boosted resolution, and a new-to-Roam multi-touch screen allowing for pinch, swipe and zoom control.
Battery life is a claimed 25 hours, though we expect perhaps a higher quoted figure from a battery-saver mode. Computer battery life quotes can feel like top trumps at times, but this figure is going to be enough juice for the majority of riders day to day.
Like the new Bolt connectivity to third-party apps and services has been upgraded, the Roam will also feature the Wahoo 'Ready to Ride' dashboard to minimise setup and fiddling about time when getting ready to ride. Mapping and navigation also look to have gained a boost, thanks to voice turn-by-turn directions, which sounds intriguing.
As ever, Wahoo looks to be pitching the new Roam as the computer for adventuring or perhaps longer distance challenges and the Bolt as the unit for the racers.
Wahoo Trackr Radar
The Trackr Radar is the brand's first effort at a radar/light, this is a model that will surely look to rival the popular Garmin Varia radar lights and cameras.
The unit will be priced at $199.99 / €199.99 / £179.99, and the brand says it is 'an ideal companion for those who ride, train and commute.' Naturally, it will pair with Elemnt head units or other computer units with Bluetooth or ANT+ connectivity.
A vehicle warning system will detect cars approaching from behind, and will increase the lights flashing pattern to boost visibility, an accelerometer will also allow the unit to function as a brake light when slowing.
Battery life is quoted at up to 20 hours, and the light can reduce luminosity to conserve battery when no vehicles are detected. That's all the info we have for now. The Trackr is also listed as 'coming soon', so expect this to arrive after the head units' quoted May 6th launch date.
Tom joined the Cyclingnews team in late 2022 as a tech writer. Despite having a degree in English Literature he has spent his entire working life in the cycling industry in one form or another. He has over 10 years of experience as a qualified mechanic, with the last five years before joining Cyclingnews being spent running an independent workshop. This means he is just as happy tinkering away in the garage as he is out on the road bike, and he isn’t afraid to pull a bike apart or get hands-on with it when testing to really see what it’s made of.
He has ridden and raced bikes from an early age up to a national level on the road and track, and has ridden and competed in most disciplines. He has a keen eye for pro-team tech and enjoys spotting new or interesting components in the wild. During his time at Cyclingnews, Tom has already interviewed some of the sport's biggest names including Mathieu van der Poel, Tadej Pogačar and Alberto Contador. He's also covered various launches from brands such as Pinarello, Ridley, Specialized and more, tackled the Roubaix Challenge sportive aboard his own rim-brake Cannondale SuperSix Evo, tested over 20 aero helmets in the wind tunnel, and has created helpful in-depth buying advice relating to countless categories from torque wrenches to winter clothing.
