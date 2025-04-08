Wahoo announces new Elemnt Roam and Bolt computers, plus new Trackr Radar, but you can't buy them yet

Wahoo has announced its next generation of Wahoo Elemnt Bolt and Roam cycling computers, which will be the third generation model of each unit respectively.

The company has also announced the coming of a brand new addition to its tech range: the Trackr Radar rear radar/light.

Somewhat unusually though, while the products are being announced today, the launch comes later. These new products won't be available to buy until the 6th of May.

At the moment, aside from learning that they are coming, we have pricing, and an overview of new features and what the overall range will look like, but not the full spec sheet. Presumably, that won't come until the official launch in May.

The current Bolt and Roam V2 models have been on the market for several years, and many have been expecting the arrival of updated units for quite a while. We recently speculated on whether the new models had made it into the pro peloton for testing.

Wahoo also launched the Elemnt Ace back in December, a computer that didn't completely escape criticism at launch. These new units and the new Trackr Radar should complete a more comprehensive range overview for Wahoo.

Below is a breakdown of the new units, pricing and what we know at the moment.

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Wahoo Bolt 3

Image 1 of 3 Wahoo appears to be building on the light and compact offering for the Bolt (Image credit: Wahoo ) The unit stays similar in profile to the V2 unit (Image credit: Wahoo ) But it does appear to be thicker when placed in its out-front mount (Image credit: Wahoo )

The new Bolt will come with a retail price of $329.99 / €329.99 / £299.99, a jump of around $50 on its current price. The existing Bolt V2 has been a favourite with some riders and racers due to its more compact size, and Wahoo seems to be building on this light and compact selling point.

The brand says the unit is 'compact, aerodynamic and built for speed'. The new Bolt will get a higher contrast 2.3in display, which Wahoo claims will make it easy to read in all conditions, especially in bright sun.

There also promises to be better connectivity to third-party apps and services to expand what you can do with the unit. Think connecting to aero testing equipment for example. Battery life is a claimed 20 hours, which is "enough for race day and beyond."

The unit will also make use of Wahoo's 'ready to ride' dashboard for instant unit setup, activity type and routing. That's all we have for now, but we will update this page with a full spec breakdown when we have it.

Wahoo Roam 3

Image 1 of 3 Largely, the Roam sticks to the existing model design (Image credit: Wahoo ) The layout of the unit's buttons remain unchanged (Image credit: Wahoo ) But in a first for the Roam, it will also get a touchscreen (Image credit: Wahoo )

The Roam 3 will retail for $449.99 / € 449.99 / £399.99. Again, that's around a $50 increase on the current unit. Considering the existing unit has been out for years, we almost expected a bigger increase.

The new unit is said to have received a 'completely revamped user interface' for a modern look and feel. This was one area where Wahoo units were beginning to feel a bit dated when compared to the latest Garmin Edge 1050 and Hammerhead Karoo, for example. Screen size has also increased; the Roam screen is said to be 22% larger than the Bolt at 2.8in with a boosted resolution, and a new-to-Roam multi-touch screen allowing for pinch, swipe and zoom control.

Battery life is a claimed 25 hours, though we expect perhaps a higher quoted figure from a battery-saver mode. Computer battery life quotes can feel like top trumps at times, but this figure is going to be enough juice for the majority of riders day to day.

Like the new Bolt connectivity to third-party apps and services has been upgraded, the Roam will also feature the Wahoo 'Ready to Ride' dashboard to minimise setup and fiddling about time when getting ready to ride. Mapping and navigation also look to have gained a boost, thanks to voice turn-by-turn directions, which sounds intriguing.

As ever, Wahoo looks to be pitching the new Roam as the computer for adventuring or perhaps longer distance challenges and the Bolt as the unit for the racers.

Wahoo Trackr Radar

Image 1 of 2 The Trackr Radar light is the brands first foray into the bike radar category (Image credit: Wahoo ) The Radar also has a built in acceleromete so it can act as a brake light (Image credit: Wahoo )

The Trackr Radar is the brand's first effort at a radar/light, this is a model that will surely look to rival the popular Garmin Varia radar lights and cameras.

The unit will be priced at $199.99 / €199.99 / £179.99, and the brand says it is 'an ideal companion for those who ride, train and commute.' Naturally, it will pair with Elemnt head units or other computer units with Bluetooth or ANT+ connectivity.

A vehicle warning system will detect cars approaching from behind, and will increase the lights flashing pattern to boost visibility, an accelerometer will also allow the unit to function as a brake light when slowing.

Battery life is quoted at up to 20 hours, and the light can reduce luminosity to conserve battery when no vehicles are detected. That's all the info we have for now. The Trackr is also listed as 'coming soon', so expect this to arrive after the head units' quoted May 6th launch date.