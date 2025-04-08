Wahoo announces new Elemnt Roam and Bolt computers, plus new Trackr Radar, but you can't buy them yet

By published

Wahoo has updated its Bolt and Roam computers after released a brand new Radar light

A new Wahoo Roam 3 computer mounted to some handlebars
(Image credit: Wahoo)

Wahoo has announced its next generation of Wahoo Elemnt Bolt and Roam cycling computers, which will be the third generation model of each unit respectively. 

The company has also announced the coming of a brand new addition to its tech range: the Trackr Radar rear radar/light. 

A new Wahoo Bolt 3 computer mounted to handlebars
Wahoo appears to be building on the light and compact offering for the Bolt (Image credit: Wahoo )
A new Wahoo Roam 3 computer
Largely, the Roam sticks to the existing model design(Image credit: Wahoo )
A new Wahoo Trackr Radar light
The Trackr Radar light is the brands first foray into the bike radar category(Image credit: Wahoo )
Tom Wieckowski
Tech writer

Tom joined the Cyclingnews team in late 2022 as a tech writer. Despite having a degree in English Literature he has spent his entire working life in the cycling industry in one form or another. He has over 10 years of experience as a qualified mechanic, with the last five years before joining Cyclingnews being spent running an independent workshop. This means he is just as happy tinkering away in the garage as he is out on the road bike, and he isn’t afraid to pull a bike apart or get hands-on with it when testing to really see what it’s made of. 

He has ridden and raced bikes from an early age up to a national level on the road and track, and has ridden and competed in most disciplines. He has a keen eye for pro-team tech and enjoys spotting new or interesting components in the wild. During his time at Cyclingnews, Tom has already interviewed some of the sport's biggest names including Mathieu van der Poel, Tadej Pogačar and Alberto Contador. He's also covered various launches from brands such as Pinarello, Ridley, Specialized and more, tackled the Roubaix Challenge sportive aboard his own rim-brake Cannondale SuperSix Evo, tested over 20 aero helmets in the wind tunnel, and has created helpful in-depth buying advice relating to countless categories from torque wrenches to winter clothing. 

