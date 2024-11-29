The Continental GP5000 S TR is our benchmark road tyre, this Black Friday deal makes it one of the best value too

It's probably safe to say that Continental's GP5000 S TR is the gold standard for road bike tyres. Its superb ride quality, grippy compounds and decent durability during testing elevated it to the top spot of our best road bike tyre guide.

The real-world riding experience was backed up by our own in-house lab testing, where we put 24 tyres to the test to see which road bike tyres are the fastest. We decided to use the Continental GP5000 S TR as the benchmark, it might not have been the fastest but its performance meant we were confident in labelling it as the best all-around race tyre.

Not only that but it was ridden to the joint most stage wins at this year's Tour de France, and was used by more teams in the race than any other. Do you need any more persuading that you won't find a better Black Friday deal on tyres?

Continental's GP5000 S TR USA: 40% off $86.66 $51.99 at Merlin

UK: 40% off £79.99 £47.99 at Merlin By our reckoning, this is the best GP5000 S TR price in over a year. Even better is the fact that Merlin has 25, 28 and 30c sizes in stock. If you want the 32c size or tan wall versions check out Sigma Sport who have the Continental's GP5000 S TR discounted by 38%.

