The Continental GP5000 S TR is our benchmark road tyre, this Black Friday deal makes it one of the best value too

By
published

We haven't seen deals this good on Continental GP5000 S TR for a long time

a close up of a black road bike tyre
(Image credit: Sam Gupta)

It's probably safe to say that Continental's GP5000 S TR is the gold standard for road bike tyres. Its superb ride quality, grippy compounds and decent durability during testing elevated it to the top spot of our best road bike tyre guide. 

The real-world riding experience was backed up by our own in-house lab testing, where we put 24 tyres to the test to see which road bike tyres are the fastest. We decided to use the Continental GP5000 S TR as the benchmark, it might not have been the fastest but its performance meant we were confident in labelling it as the best all-around race tyre. 

Continental's GP5000 S TR

Continental's GP5000 S TR

USA: 40% off $86.66 $51.99 at Merlin
UK: 40% off £79.99 £47.99 at Merlin

By our reckoning, this is the best GP5000 S TR price in over a year. Even better is the fact that Merlin has 25, 28 and 30c sizes in stock. If you want the 32c size or tan wall versions check out Sigma Sport who have the Continental's GP5000 S TR discounted by 38%.  

View Deal
Graham Cottingham

Graham has been part of the Cyclingnews team since January 2020. He has mountain biking at his core and can mostly be found bikepacking around Scotland or exploring the steep trails around the Tweed Valley. Not afraid of a challenge, Graham has gained a reputation for riding fixed gear bikes both too far and often in inappropriate places.