Goodyear Eagle Sport Review: Old school clincher with old school pricing, but modern day performance

It’s not the fastest, it’s not the grippiest, but for the price it might just be one of the best value tyres on the market

By published
Goodyear Eagle Sport tyres
(Image: © Future)

Cyclingnews Verdict

Combining the ease of setup and puncture repair that tube-type tyres can have over tubeless, with up-to-date grip performance makes for a solidly performing sporting tyre. It’s not the fastest rolling, but it costs about half of most of its competitors.

Pros

    With tyres reaching £90 per tyre, it’s nice to have a decent option for just £25

    Performance for the price is actually pretty impressive

    Surprisingly lightweight even with an inner tube added

    Grip is decent in both the wet and dry

Cons

    They smell very pungent to an unpleasant degree where the bike was being stored

    Rolling resistance is middling

    Not tubeless

    Not as supple as many tubeless options

Price: £25 / €25.42 / $29

Weight: 280g claimed 277g measured

Widths: 25, 28, 30, 32c

Measured: 28mm claimed, 30mm measured

Tubeless: No

Hookless: No

Colours: Black, Tanwall

Goodyear describes the Eagle Sport tyre as the tyre of choice for riders who “thrive on achieving a new PB, or logging long hours in the saddle”. Based on the 600km or so of testing I’ve done on these tyres, I’d say the brand has hit the nail on the head in several areas.

Goodyear Eagle Sport tyres
The sidewalls provide plenty of information about the tyres including direction of fitment (Image credit: Future)
Testing scorecard and notes

Attributes

Notes

Rating

Design and aesthetics

I like that both a black and tan sidewall option are available. Additionally the size range is quite appropriate for offering more modern sizing of 28-32mm, while also offering a more legacy option of 25mm for those with perhaps older frames with tighter clearances.

8/10

Performance

Given the relative performance for the price, these tyres are impressive. Grip especially is very good. However they are not the fastest rolling, and the lack of puncture belt does make punctures more of a risk. They are also not as compliant as many other 28mm tyres, even with the 30mm actual width.

7/10

Setup

Obviously can’t use the standard ‘Tubeless Setup’ score here given the lack of tubeless. However, setting up with tubes was very easy, no tools required, and was no hassle at all.

10/10

Weight

Impressively light tyres, as even with the addition of a standard butyl inner tube, they still undercut much of the competition when you add tubeless sealant into the equation.

8/10

Value

Although I do think these tyres offer superb value, faster tyres are one of the best ways to make your bike significantly faster. These tyres require latex inner tubes to be in the realms of fast, so upgrading to faster tyres is still a relatively cheap way of going quickly. But for £25, they offer undoubtedly good value.

8/10

Overall rating

82%

Andy Turner
Andy Turner
Freelance writer

Freelance cycling journalist Andy Turner is a fully qualified sports scientist, cycling coach at ATP Performance, and aerodynamics consultant at Venturi Dynamics. He also spent 3 years racing as a UCI Continental professional and held a British Cycling Elite Race Licence for 7 years. He now enjoys writing fitness and tech related articles, and putting cycling products through their paces for reviews. Predominantly road focussed, he is slowly venturing into the world of gravel too, as many ‘retired’ UCI riders do.

 

When it comes to cycling equipment, he looks for functionality, a little bit of bling, and ideally aero gains. Style and tradition are secondary, performance is key.

He has raced the Tour of Britain and Volta a Portugal, but nowadays spends his time on the other side of races in the convoy as a DS, coaching riders to race wins themselves, and limiting his riding to Strava hunting, big adventures, and café rides.

