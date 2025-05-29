Recommended reading

Continental Grand Prix TR Review: Most of the legendary GP5000 performance for nearly half the price

Featuring the same super grippy and fast rolling BlackChili compound but for £40 cheaper, these are an impressive value pair of tyres

Cyclingnews Verdict

Quite frankly, the Grand Prix TR tyres may have become my favourite standard use tyre for road riding in the summer. They feature many of the great performance aspects that make the GP5000 line so great, but cost significantly less money so can be used less sparingly if cost is a factor. However the lack of puncture belt is an oversight.

Pros

    The easiest to fit Conti tyres I’ve experienced

    Subjectively fast feeling

    BlackChili compound is as grippy as ever for confident cornering

    Tubeless seals well in the event of a puncture

Cons

    On the heavier side but in line with advertised weight

    Not many size options

    Lack of dedicated puncture belt

You can trust Cyclingnews Our experts spend countless hours testing cycling tech and will always share honest, unbiased advice to help you choose. Find out more about how we test.

Continental Grand Prix TR

Price: £54.99 / €61.95 / $67.95

Weight: 340g claimed 346g measured

Widths: 25, 28, 30, 32c

Measured: 28mm claimed, 29.25mm measured

Tubeless: Yes

Hookless: Yes

Colours: Black, Tanwall

Brand new for 2025, the Grand Prix TR are Continental’s budget race tyre offering featuring many of the same technologies and features from the incredible GP5000 lineup but for a solid chunk of money off, making them a strong contender for inclusion in our list of the best road bike tyres

The sidewall of the tyres provides useful safety and product information
Testing scorecard and notes
AttributesNotesRating
Design and aesthetics 25-32mm size range is suitable for most road riders, but dare I say it, lagging behind a bit with more and more brands leaning towards even wider offerings for all-road riding such as Pirelli. Nice to have a black and tan colour offering though.8/10
PerformanceRolling resistance is subjectively good while cornering performance and wet weather grip have been flawless throughout testing. Lack of puncture belt did prove costly though with a puncture early on in testing. It sealed itself quickly though. 8/10
Tubeless setupOften Continental tubeless tyres can be quite tough to fit, but the Grand Prix TR are easy to fit without levers and seat easily as well. Up there with some of the easiest tyres to fit as tubeless.10/10
WeightThe only area where these tyres don’t perform quite so well is weight. There are lighter tyres for a similar price, but very few that combine all performance elements so well without costing significantly more or weighing the same but with lesser performance elsewhere.7/10
ValueIf you want a tyre that can perform well as a race tyre, but don’t want to pay £80-90, these are a super option. It’s very hard to fault these from a performance perspective without even taking into account that they undercut many competitors price wise. The only area where they faulter a bit is the puncture protection and the weight compared to competitors. 8/10
Overall ratingRow 5 - Cell 1 82%
Andy Turner
Andy Turner
Freelance writer

Freelance cycling journalist Andy Turner is a fully qualified sports scientist, cycling coach at ATP Performance, and aerodynamics consultant at Venturi Dynamics. He also spent 3 years racing as a UCI Continental professional and held a British Cycling Elite Race Licence for 7 years. He now enjoys writing fitness and tech related articles, and putting cycling products through their paces for reviews. Predominantly road focussed, he is slowly venturing into the world of gravel too, as many ‘retired’ UCI riders do.

 

When it comes to cycling equipment, he looks for functionality, a little bit of bling, and ideally aero gains. Style and tradition are secondary, performance is key.

He has raced the Tour of Britain and Volta a Portugal, but nowadays spends his time on the other side of races in the convoy as a DS, coaching riders to race wins themselves, and limiting his riding to Strava hunting, big adventures, and café rides.

