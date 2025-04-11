Specialized Turbo Cotton Hell of the North review: Tyres designed for the cobbled classics

The Turbo Cotton Hell of the North is a fast, race tyre with great performance but are it's days numbered?

By published
A Specialized Turbo Cotton Hell of the North tyre
(Image: © Tom Wieckowski)

Cyclingnews Verdict

These are great tyres, fast, supple and grippy with great aesthetics. I'd have no issue using them for training or racing. If you use hooked rims and tubes they will be for you, but tubeless riders will need to look elsewhere in the range.

Pros

  • +

    Fast and comfortable ride feeling

  • +

    Easy to work with and install

  • +

    Great aesthetics

Cons

  • -

    Thin sidewalls are still susceptible to cuts and tears

  • -

    Lifespan may not be huge, these are race tyres

You can trust Cyclingnews Our experts spend countless hours testing cycling tech and will always share honest, unbiased advice to help you choose. Find out more about how we test.

A Specialized Turbo Cotton Hell of the North tyre

Specialized Turbo Cotton Hell of the North

Price: £65 / $69

Weight: 280g - 28mm

Widths: 28mm

Hookless compatible: No

Tubeless compatible: No 

When I was in my early teens, an old track rider lent me a pair of wheels to race on for a track meeting. He’d had them for years and plenty of big races had been ridden on them. They had Airlite hubs and silk tubular tyres. I can’t remember much about the ride, but the tyres felt and looked very special with their tan-yellow sidewalls and fine tread, and that stuck with me.

Image 1 of 2
A Specialized Turbo Cotton Hell of the North tyre
It may be small but the 'Hell of the north' is there(Image credit: Tom Wieckowski)
Image 1 of 3
A Specialized Turbo Cotton Hell of the North tyre
The HOTN tread is 4mm wider than the standard Turbo Cotton(Image credit: Tom Wieckowski)
Swipe to scroll horizontally
Testing scorecard and notes
Design and aestheticsA quality contruction with proven Specialized tyre tech, pretty stylish too 9/10
PerformanceVery good, fast, supple and gripp, no flats for me9/10
Weight280 grams on my scales, competitive8/10
SetupNot tubeless compatible, setup very easily on my hooked rims with latex tubes9/10
ValueRRP of £65 / $69, can be found for less, cheaper than some premium road tyres, perhaps a bit more fragile than some 8/10
OverallRow 5 - Cell 1 43/50
Tom Wieckowski
Tom Wieckowski
Tech writer

Tom joined the Cyclingnews team in late 2022 as a tech writer. Despite having a degree in English Literature he has spent his entire working life in the cycling industry in one form or another. He has over 10 years of experience as a qualified mechanic, with the last five years before joining Cyclingnews being spent running an independent workshop. This means he is just as happy tinkering away in the garage as he is out on the road bike, and he isn’t afraid to pull a bike apart or get hands-on with it when testing to really see what it’s made of. 

He has ridden and raced bikes from an early age up to a national level on the road and track, and has ridden and competed in most disciplines. He has a keen eye for pro-team tech and enjoys spotting new or interesting components in the wild. During his time at Cyclingnews, Tom has already interviewed some of the sport's biggest names including Mathieu van der Poel, Tadej Pogačar and Alberto Contador. He's also covered various launches from brands such as Pinarello, Ridley, Specialized and more, tackled the Roubaix Challenge sportive aboard his own rim-brake Cannondale SuperSix Evo, tested over 20 aero helmets in the wind tunnel, and has created helpful in-depth buying advice relating to countless categories from torque wrenches to winter clothing. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.