Recommended reading

Vittoria Rubino V review: Lighter, faster, better, stronger

The latest generation of the popular Rubino tyre doesn’t disappoint, though they are a little tricky to mount.

By published
Vittoria Rubino V
(Image: © Emma Cole)

Cyclingnews Verdict

The Vittoria Rubino V is a good update to the outgoing model and maintains the tyre in the brand's range as bestselling all-rounder. For a little more money you can get better options, but if your budget only stretches this far you won't be disappointed.

Pros

  • +

    Updated casing and rubber compound improve comfort and puncture retention

  • +

    Steady rolling over a range of road surfaces

  • +

    Pretty inexpensive for what is on offer

Cons

  • -

    Hard to mount

  • -

    For only a little more cash you can get some better performing rubber

You can trust Cyclingnews Our experts spend countless hours testing cycling tech and will always share honest, unbiased advice to help you choose. Find out more about how we test.

Vittoria Rubino V

Vittoria Rubino V

Price: £59.99 / $76.99 / €61.95 (Tubeless), £44.99 / $61.99 / €46.99 (tube type)

Weight: 335g / 11.8oz (28c)

Widths: 26c-34c

Casing: 100TPI Nylon

Launched in May of this year the fifth-generation Rubino, aptly called the Rubino V, is the latest incarnation of Vittoria’s popular Rubino range. In fact, word on the street is that the previous Rubino is Vittoria's best selling tyre, though we haven't got that in writing. In any case, even if there's only a small grain of truth in that it means there's probably a lot of you interested in whether the latest version is any good or not. 

Image 1 of 3
Vittoria Rubino V
The venerable Rubino Pro has been replaced by the Rubino V, with a new look. (Image credit: Emma Cole)
Image 1 of 3
Vittoria Rubino V
The Rubino V aims to be a bit of everything, and a true all-purpose road tyre. (Image credit: Emma Cole)
Image 1 of 2
Vittoria Rubino V
There is a black sidewall option, but tan is very much in fashion. (Image credit: Emma Cole)
Swipe to scroll horizontally
Testing scorecard and notes
AttributesNotesRating
Design and aesthetics Simple and unfussy, but with decent changes over the old model7/10
PerformanceFor the price the Rubino V performed very well9/10
SetupReally quite hard to get onto my rim, but seated easily after that. 5/10
Puncture resistanceSo far, so good. Not a heavyweight city roller, but as a generalist the Rubino is hardy enough. 8/10
ValueConsidering many tyres cost more than double the Rubino offers a lot for a relatively low price. 8/10
Overall ratingRow 5 - Cell 1 74%
Emma Cole

Emma Cole is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who loves anything to do with adventure, sport and sustainability. Alongside writing about these passions for Cyclingnews, her work has also featured in Cycling Weekly, Outdoors Magic and Cyclist Magazine - where she previously held the role of Features Writer for over two years. Emma hosts her own podcast, The Passion Stories Podcast and has a first-class degree in French and Politics.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.