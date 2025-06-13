Recommended reading

For affordable health-tracking tech, the Polar H9 Heart Rate Sensor is our top value pick – now with a 32% discount, it's a great Amazon cycling deal

It's our choice as the best budget heart rate monitor on the market, covers all the bases in 'basic' HR tracking, and with 32% off it's even better value for money

The best heart rate sensors are the easiest way to keep track of your cycling performance and how your body reacts to your training efforts. There is a huge range of heart rate monitors to choose from, with various levels of functionality and cost, but ideally you'll want one that monitors your heart rate comfortably, consistently and accurately.

Here at Cyclingnews, we've tested dozens of options when it comes to heart rate monitors, including comparing smartwatches vs chest straps, and deep dives into fitness trackers like the Whoop 4.0 wrist strap.

Polar H9 Heart Rate Monitor
Polar H9 Heart Rate Monitor: was £64.99 now £43.99 at Amazon

Save £21 on Polar H9 Heart Rate Monitor which is our best value pick in our best heart rate monitor guide. The H9 doesn't come with any additional features like onboard memory or accelerometers, but at this price, it's a perfect pick for a 'basic function' HRM, and delivers accurate data whether cycling outdoors or indoors.

