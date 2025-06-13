For affordable health-tracking tech, the Polar H9 Heart Rate Sensor is our top value pick – now with a 32% discount, it's a great Amazon cycling deal

The best heart rate sensors are the easiest way to keep track of your cycling performance and how your body reacts to your training efforts. There is a huge range of heart rate monitors to choose from, with various levels of functionality and cost, but ideally you'll want one that monitors your heart rate comfortably, consistently and accurately.

Here at Cyclingnews, we've tested dozens of options when it comes to heart rate monitors, including comparing smartwatches vs chest straps, and deep dives into fitness trackers like the Whoop 4.0 wrist strap.

However, the standout heart rate monitor that Cyclingnews' Associate Editor Josh Croxton thought represented the most affordable entry into HR recording was the Polar H9, even at full retail price.

And right now at Amazon, you can pick up the H9 chest strap monitor with a generous 32% discount.

That takes it down to just £43.99, making our best value heart rate monitor even better value for money.

So if you're looking to replace your current fitness-tracking HRM at a wallet-friendly price, or perhaps you're looking for a last-minute cycling-themed gift for Father's Day – then the most affordable option in our guide is worth grabbing fast.

Polar has a reputation for producing some of the best fitness tech, and the Polar cycling range includes a wide range of smartwatches and heart rate monitors. Its H10 heart monitor is our best overall choice, but comes in at double the price of its H9 sibling.

For anyone just wanting a device that tracks your heartbeat, then the H9 is the best heart rate monitor for you. It has a good battery life, at a claimed 400hrs, is water- and sweat-proof, and has Bluetooth and ANT+ connectivity so it will easily pair with the best bike computers for on-the-go tracking.

In his testing, Josh highlighted the excellent and reliable data recording, and that the H9 was comfortable, easy to adjust, and the connectivity was spot on. Josh even went as far as saying the H9 was his favourite heart rate monitor for 'basic function', ie monitoring heart rate while cycling or running.

The Amazon deal is UK-based, but below our handy price checker will give you the best up-to-date pricing on the Polar H9 in your territory.