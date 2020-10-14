Amazon Prime Day deals: Save on GoPro Hero 9 and DJI Osmo action cameras

Day two of Amazon Prime Day is here and just as we predicted, the deals are coming just as quickly as yesterday.

We've already donned our waterproofs and waded through the best deals available to bring you a collection of our favourite Amazon Prime Day cycling deals, featuring a range of products related to life on two wheels. We also compiled separate roundups of Garmin deals, the best books for cyclists and more.

We've also pulled together the best cycling deals from elsewhere on the web, for those who find Amazon's cycling portfolio more 'miss' than 'hit', as well as a roundup of cycling-specific retailers and their cycling sales.

But our latest Amazon Prime Day deal find is a collection of high-spec action cameras from GoPro, DJI, Sony and more, check them out below.

Amazon UK deals

GoPro HERO9 Black Bundle with El Grande Mount | 14% off

Was £456.90 | Now £389.99

GoPro's latest action camera, the Hero9, is the flagship camera in the range and one of the best action cameras on the market. It's not been out for long, but Amazon Prime Day knows no limits, bringing the price down by 14% off already when bundled with the El Grande mount. View Deal

DJI Osmo Pocket Prime Combo | 44% off

Was £427.00 | Now £239.00

The DJI Osmo Pocket is a great tool for shooting video, thanks to its auto-gimbal stabilisation and 4k shooting. This Prime Day deal combines it with a charging stand and DJI Care, while knocking the price down to a huge 44% off. View Deal

DJI Osmo Mobile 3 Combo | 31% off

Was £129.00 | Now £89.00

Your phone can still do a pretty solid job of shooting video footage when paired with a gimbal, and that's what you're getting here with 31% off. It's more than a glorified selfie stick, it'll stabilise your footage and transform your video. View Deal

Sony RX100 VI | 36% off

Was £1,150.00 | Now £739.00

If you're more into still photography and you want an absolutely brilliant, yet still pocketable camera to take along with you on your rides, then 36% off this Sony RX100 might be a great option for you. It's still over £700, but with its Zeiss lens, 24-200mm F2.8-4.5 lens, and 20.1mp size. This one will supercharge your Insta game for sure. View Deal

Amazon USA deals

DJI Osmo Pocket & charging case | 44% off

Was $498.00 | Now $299.99

The DJI Osmo Pocket is a great tool for shooting video, thanks to its auto-gimbal stabilisation and 4k footage. You can have it at under $300 in this Prime Day deal, and even better, for the exact same price, you can have it with a charging case... no brainer. View Deal

DJI Osmo Action | 19% off

Was $245.00 | Now $199.99

Despite GoPro having the lion's share of the market, DJI is one brand that has managed to infiltrate, and in our opinion, it's one of the best action cameras available. For today only, you can have it at 19% off. View Deal

DJI Osmo Mobile 3 Combo | 17% off

Was $119.00 | Now $98.80

More than a glorified selfie stick, this smartphone-compatible gimbal will stabilise your footage and transform your video footage. It works with Android and iOS, so is suited to the majority of aspiring bloggers. View Deal

