Tour de France countdown: 2 days to go – Live
By Cyclingnews
All the latest news in the run-up to the Tour de France
Philippa York will be contributing once again during the Tour de France. Here's her latest analysing French hopes at the race, which last saw a Frenchman – Bernard Hinault – taste victory back in the 1980s.
Here was our last piece of news last night, in case you missed it, from the Ineos Grenadiers unveiling press conference.
Chris Froome: It’s sentimental to race Vuelta a España as my last race with Ineos
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the countdown to the 2020 Tour de France.
With just two days to go until Saturday's Grand Départ in Nice, you can follow all the latest news and updates here.
