European Championships: Elite Women's Road Race – Live report

50km to go There are 23 riders up front.

These are just some of thew names now in the front group: Chabbey, Paladin, Barnes, Brennauer, Lach, Blaak, Cecchini, Vollering, Cordon-Ragot, Majerus, Kopecki, Van der Breggen, Reusser, Pieters, Van Vleuten, Deignan, Niewadoma, Longo Borghini, Fahlin, Van Dijk, Ludwig, Vos and Cavalli.

The Netherlands are sending riders on the attack one after another.

Indeed the 11 have been joined by the chasers as each attack and each climbs makes a further selection.

The 13km circuit includes three short climbs and other rolling roads that inspire attacks and chases.

As the race hits the finish area, the chasers are 15 seconds down on the 11 attackers. The peloton is 20 seconds further back.

Van Vleuten joins them, making four Ditch riders in the chase. There are also two in the break.

Behind the Dutch riders are attacking and have split the peloton. Van der Breggen has dragged a group clear.

The biggest names in women's racing are on the front of the peloton but the gap to the break is rising.

Earlier the U23 men also raced in the rain, with Jonas Iversby Hvideberg of Norway dominating the finish. 🏁 Resultat #EuroRoad20 Straßenrennen Männer U23:1 🇳🇴 Jonas Iversby Hvideberg2 🇩🇰 Anthon Charmig3 🇨🇿 Vojtech Epa>https://t.co/Mg2o9mERGc https://t.co/rirzEX5AQiAugust 27, 2020

The gap between the break and the peloton is now 45 seconds.

Up front are Cordon-Ragot, Blaak, Brennauer, Chabey, Demey, Vollering, Lach, H Barnes, Majerus, Paladin and Cecchini. So who will lead the chase behind?

There are 63km left to race and so it's a delicate moment in the race. There are some strong riders up front, including two from the Netherlands and two from Italy.

Fortunately the weather is improving and we have a peloton of 30 riders chasing the attackers.

This tweet shows the tough weather conditions the riders face today.

This was the roll out from the start in the rain. Et c’est le départ pour les femmes !! #EuroRoad20 #Plouay2020 pic.twitter.com/A9Re1KeS2YAugust 27, 2020

There are a total of 95 riders in the race. However an early crash saw around 20 riders go down hard.

The race will cover a total of 109km.

The riders have covered three laps of the 12km Plouay circuit and face another five laps.

It's a rainy day in Brittany but the racing has been intense so far.