Tour de France team presentation – Live stream
By Cyclingnews
Watch the team presentation in Nice live on Cyclingnews
With two days to go until the start of the 2020 Tour de France in Nice, the 22 teams and 176 riders set to do battle over the coming three weeks are set to be presented to the world on Thursday evening.
All the stars will be there – from GC contenders like reigning champion Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers), Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) and Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ), to Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe), Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep), world champion Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo) and more.
Watch the team presentation streaming live on Cyclingnews above.
