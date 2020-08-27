European Championships: Van Vleuten wins elite women's road race title

Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 2 of 6 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 3 of 6 2020 European Championships elite women's road race (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 4 of 6 Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Denmark) at the 2020 European Championships elite women's road race (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 5 of 6 Annemiek van Vleuten (Netherlands) at the 2020 European Championships elite women's road race (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 6 of 6 2020 European Championships elite women's road race (Image credit: Getty Images)

Annemiek van Vleuten (Netherlands) took a thrilling victory in the elite women’s road race at the UEC European Championships in Plouay. The road race world champion started a long-range sprint on the uphill drag to the finish line to take the win ahead of breakaway companion Elisa Longo Borghini (Italy).

Kasia Niewiadoma (Poland) and Chantal van den Broek Blaak (Netherlands), who were distanced from the decisive breakaway on the final climb, finished third and fourth, respectively.

More to come!