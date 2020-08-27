European Championships: Van Vleuten wins elite women's road race title
By Cyclingnews
World champion denies Longo Borghini in Plouay
Annemiek van Vleuten (Netherlands) took a thrilling victory in the elite women’s road race at the UEC European Championships in Plouay. The road race world champion started a long-range sprint on the uphill drag to the finish line to take the win ahead of breakaway companion Elisa Longo Borghini (Italy).
Kasia Niewiadoma (Poland) and Chantal van den Broek Blaak (Netherlands), who were distanced from the decisive breakaway on the final climb, finished third and fourth, respectively.
More to come!
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Annemiek van Vleuten (Netherlands)
|2:50:46
|2
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Italy)
|3
|Kasia Niewiadoma (Poland)
|0:00:05
|4
|Chantal van den Broek-Blaak (Netherlands)
|5
|Audrey Cordon-Ragot (France)
|0:02:29
|6
|Lisa Brennauer (Germany)
|0:03:27
|7
|Lotte Kopecky (Belgium)
|8
|Marianne Vos (Netherlands)
|9
|Elena Cecchini (Italy)
|10
|Amy Pieters (Netherlands)
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
European Championships: Van Vleuten wins elite women's road race titleWorld champion denies Longo Borghini in Plouay
-
Gore Cancellara collection reviewWe’ve been wearing Gore’s ultra-sophisticated Fabian Cancellara collaboration kit all summer, so do Spartacus’ jersey and shorts measure up to his super classy riding reputation?
-
European Championships: Elite Women's Road Race – Live reportWho will win in the rain in Plouay?
-
Analysing EF Pro Cycling's Tour de France squadA trio of Colombians to create carnage in the mountains
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy
Thank you for signing up to Cycling News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.