Trending

European Championships: Van Vleuten wins elite women's road race title

By

World champion denies Longo Borghini in Plouay

Image 1 of 6

SIENA ITALY AUGUST 01 Start Annemiek Van Vleuten of The Netherlands and Team Mitchelton Scott Team Presentation during the Eroica 6th Strade Bianche 2020 Women Elite a 136km race from Siena to Siena Piazza del Campo StradeBianche on August 01 2020 in Siena Italy Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 2 of 6

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 3 of 6

2020 European Championships elite women's road race

2020 European Championships elite women's road race (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 4 of 6

Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Denmark) at the 2020 European Championships elite women's road race

Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Denmark) at the 2020 European Championships elite women's road race (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 5 of 6

Annemiek van Vleuten (Netherlands) at the 2020 European Championships elite women's road race

Annemiek van Vleuten (Netherlands) at the 2020 European Championships elite women's road race (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 6 of 6

2020 European Championships elite women's road race

2020 European Championships elite women's road race (Image credit: Getty Images)

Annemiek van Vleuten (Netherlands) took a thrilling victory in the elite women’s road race at the UEC European Championships in Plouay. The road race world champion started a long-range sprint on the uphill drag to the finish line to take the win ahead of breakaway companion Elisa Longo Borghini (Italy). 

Kasia Niewiadoma (Poland) and Chantal van den Broek Blaak (Netherlands), who were distanced from the decisive breakaway on the final climb, finished third and fourth, respectively.

More to come!

Brief Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Annemiek van Vleuten (Netherlands) 2:50:46
2Elisa Longo Borghini (Italy)
3Kasia Niewiadoma (Poland) 0:00:05
4Chantal van den Broek-Blaak (Netherlands)
5Audrey Cordon-Ragot (France)0:02:29
6Lisa Brennauer (Germany)0:03:27
7Lotte Kopecky (Belgium)
8Marianne Vos (Netherlands)
9Elena Cecchini (Italy)
10Amy Pieters (Netherlands)

Latest on Cyclingnews