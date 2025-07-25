Will the next French rider to win the Tour de France be Pauline Ferrand-Prévot? Embracing expectation and pressure in the hunt for the yellow jersey

By published

'It is the beauty of the sport. We don't know how I can be in nine days of racing. It is also good to discover my limits and to see what I am able to do' says Olympic and Paris-Roubaix Champion ahead of Brittany Grand Départ

ROUBAIX, FRANCE - APRIL 12: Pauline Ferrand Prevot of France and Team Visma | Lease A Bike celebrates at finish line as race winner during the 5th Paris-Roubaix Femmes 2025 a 148.5km one day race from Denain to Roubaix / #UCIWT / on April 12, 2025 in Roubaix, France. (Photo by Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Pauline Ferrand-Prevot sweeping to victory at Paris-Roubaix Femmes in 2025 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Pauline Ferrand-Prévot has not raced her bike in more than 10 weeks after pulling out of the Vuelta a España due to an ongoing ankle injury sustained in the spring that required additional hospital treatment, several rounds of antibiotics, and then there was unexpected illness.

While the injury wreaked havoc on her late-spring and early-summer racing campaign, the Olympic Champion and Paris-Roubaix winner says she is back to full health. Instead of returning to the peloton, she moved to altitude for hours upon hours of training in the mountains and now Ferrand-Prévot is ready to attempt a yellow-jersey coup in her first participation in the Tour de France Femmes. If she manages this feat, she would be the first French rider to do so since Bernard Hinault won the men's title in 1985 and Jeannie Longo won the women's title in 1989.

Kirsten Frattini
Kirsten Frattini
Deputy Editor

Kirsten Frattini is the Deputy Editor of Cyclingnews, overseeing the global racing content plan.

Kirsten has a background in Kinesiology and Health Science. She has been involved in cycling from the community and grassroots level to professional cycling's biggest races, reporting on the WorldTour, Spring Classics, Tours de France, World Championships and Olympic Games.

She began her sports journalism career with Cyclingnews as a North American Correspondent in 2006. In 2018, Kirsten became Women's Editor – overseeing the content strategy, race coverage and growth of women's professional cycling – before becoming Deputy Editor in 2023.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.