'The last dance' – Pauline Ferrand-Prévot braces for her final mountain bike race at Worlds

By
published

'For sure, this sport will stay the number 1 in my heart' says Frenchwoman as she prepares for switch to road racing

Pauline Ferrand-Prévot pulls on another rainbow jersey at the 2023 MTB Worlds
Pauline Ferrand-Prévot pulls on another rainbow jersey at the 2023 MTB Worlds (Image credit: Getty Images)

Pauline Ferrand-Prévot has confirmed that the upcoming World Championships will be the final mountain bike race of her storied career, admitting it feels 'strange' to be retiring the knobbly tyres but that she's 'at peace' with the decision.

The Frenchwoman has enjoyed a hugely successful career on the mountain bike, winning five world titles and recently adding Olympic gold, but she is focusing solely on road racing from 2025, leaving the Ineos Grenadiers set-up to join the dedicated Visma-Lease a Bike women's team

