'I want to win the Tour de France Femmes' - Pauline Ferrand-Prévot returns to the road with Visma-Lease a Bike for 2025

Olympic mountain bike champion leaves Ineos and signs three-year deal with Dutch squad

PARIS FRANCE JULY 29 Cycling Mountain Bike Gold Medalist Pauline Ferrand Prevot of Team France speaks at Champions Park on day three of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at on July 29 2024 in Paris France Photo by Maja HitijGetty Images
Pauline Ferrand-Prevot claimed gold in the mountain bike event in Paris (Image credit: Getty Images)

Olympic mountain bike champion Pauline Ferrand-Prévot will return to the road next season in the colours of Visma-Lease a Bike. The Frenchwoman has signed a three-year contract with the Dutch team.

Ferrand-Prévot has focused on her off-road career over the past five seasons, but after claiming gold in Paris last week, she indicated her desire to try to win the Tour de France Femmes. The 32-year-old has been sponsored by Ineos for the past two years, but the British outfit has never established a women’s team.

Barry Ryan
Barry Ryan
Head of Features

Barry Ryan is Head of Features at Cyclingnews. He has covered professional cycling since 2010, reporting from the Tour de France, Giro d’Italia and events from Argentina to Japan. His writing has appeared in The Independent, Procycling and Cycling Plus. He is the author of The Ascent: Sean Kelly, Stephen Roche and the Rise of Irish Cycling’s Golden Generation, published by Gill Books.