Pauline Ferrand-Prévot finally savours Olympic gold before 2025 switch back to road racing

‘I thought ‘it’s not possible, it’s not me, it’s a dream’ - French women says before expected move to Visma-Lease a Bike

Pauline Ferrand-Prévot was in tears as he waited to be awarded the gold medal after the women’s mountain bike race. She has won so much but Olympic success had always eluded her in three previous Games. Now, in her final mountain bike race at the Paris Olympics, she struck gold in front of thousands of cheering French fans.    

“I’ve worked so hard for today. I felt amazing today. I can’t believe it!” she said after waving to the crowd and hugging her family.

Stephen Farrand
Stephen Farrand
Head of News

