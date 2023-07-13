23.2 million watched live broadcasts of 2022 Tour de France Femmes

A year after the successful rebirth of the women's Tour de France in 2022 - Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift - the title sponsor, Zwift, has released the viewership data revealing that the race achieved a cumulative live audience of 23.2 million people.

"It would be an understatement to say we were thrilled by the response to the inaugural Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift. As longtime supporters of women’s cycling, we knew the racing would be exceptional, but it was the millions of fans that made it game-changing," said Kate Veronneau, director of women’s strategy for Zwift.

The viewership of the 2022 Tour de France Femmes came from Nielson Sports' report, compiled in partnership with Zwift, to understand the impact the inaugural race had on women's cycling worldwide. It aimed to use the data to analyse the positive growth and discussed how it can help grow women’s cycling participation.

The 23.2 million viewership statistic was based on live audiences across eight key markets. However, the report also revealed that 2.9 million people on average tuned in to watch the eight-day race each stage.

The report had a main focus on broadcast viewership but also delved into data spanning written coverage, audience profiles and social media.

"It's a significant milestone given this is the first edition of the race in 33 years. Of the eight key markets analysed, France drew by far the biggest audience. Germany and Spain rounded out the top three," Zwift stated in the report.

23.2 million - The cumulative live audience for the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift in 2022

2.9 million - The average live audience per stage for the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift in 2022

>300% - The amount of social posts, reach and engagement for the Top 5 women’s cycling races grew by over 300% in 2022 vs. 2021 as a result of the introduction of the Tour De France Femmes avec Zwift

+8.6% - The increase during the tour in Facebook and Instagram followers for the top 35 female riders competing in the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift

115 million - Women’s cycling attracts a large following, ranking it the 4th most followed women’s sports

73% - Percentage of women’s cycling fans who are interested in participating in sports/fitness activities versus just 44% for the general population

Following the event, which was the first edition held in 33 years and won by Annemiek van Vleuten (Movistar), it was reported that there were nearly 20 million viewers in France alone across the eight days of racing, with an average per stage of 2.25 million on France 2 and France 3 delivering an audience share of 26.4%, according to official Tour de France Femmes figures.

Last year, the event offered two hours of daily race live coverage, which exceeded the Women’s WorldTour mandated minimum of 45 minutes of live coverage. It was also a quality of broadcast leagues ahead of the norm for women’s cycling. Visibility was a key factor in the event's success, with long-term backing and broadcast coverage in 190 countries.

Cyclingnews race coverage delivered a record 700,000 users engaging with women’s content, with a total of 2.3 million page views, and the engagement from the Tour de France Femmes was the highest for any women's stage race in the website's history.

"This is just the beginning. Our job now, as industry, fans, sporting media, and riders - is to keep the fires burning bright. We need to work together to ensure this big moment sparks action and investment at all levels of the sport," Veronneau said.

"We’ll continue to use our platform to shine a light on these superstars, while also creating space and content for women cyclists around the world to grow their community and chase their dreams. That’s what Watch the Femmes is all about. When we Watch the Femmes, we pave the way for a bright future for all women's cycling."

Organisers ASO will embark on the second edition of the Tour de France avec Zwift that begins in Clermont-Ferrand on July 23 and finishes in Pau on July 30.

The 2023 Tour de France Femmes route was revealed last October with the introduction of the iconic Tourmalet summit and finale time trial in Pau.

