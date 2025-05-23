Recommended reading

'We're focused on what's going to help us win Grand Tours again' - Ineos Grenadiers' long-term plans go beyond signing Remco Evenepoel

By published

Performance Director Scott Drawer speaks exclusively to Cyclingnews on how Ineos hopes to 'get ahead of the curve' and their rivals

Ineos Grenadiers&#039; Colombian rider Egan Bernal (C) smiles before the 7th stage of the 108th Giro d&#039;Italia cycling race 168kms from Castel di Sangro to Tagliacozzo on May 16, 2025. (Photo by Luca Bettini / AFP)
Egan Bernal is one of the young GC talents at Ineos Grenadiers, competing in May at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Luca Bettini / AFP / Getty Images)

Ineos Grenadiers believe they have laid the foundations for a return to Grand Tour success after undergoing a 'cultural rebuild' during the winter.

Possible new sponsorship from TotalEnergies could give the team the funds needed to compete with the super teams and even sign Remco Evenepoel or the next teenage Grand Tour super talent.

Stephen Farrand
Stephen Farrand
Head of News

Stephen is one of the most experienced member of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. He has been Head of News at Cyclingnews since 2022, before which he held the position of European editor since 2012 and previously worked for Reuters, Shift Active Media, and CyclingWeekly, among other publications.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.