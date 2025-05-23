'We're focused on what's going to help us win Grand Tours again' - Ineos Grenadiers' long-term plans go beyond signing Remco Evenepoel

Egan Bernal is one of the young GC talents at Ineos Grenadiers, competing in May at the Giro d'Italia

Ineos Grenadiers believe they have laid the foundations for a return to Grand Tour success after undergoing a 'cultural rebuild' during the winter.

Possible new sponsorship from TotalEnergies could give the team the funds needed to compete with the super teams and even sign Remco Evenepoel or the next teenage Grand Tour super talent.

Ineos have abandoned other sports sponsorships in sailing, rugby and football but cycling and winning the Tour de France again seems a priority.

TotalEnergies have been reported as a possible new title sponsor alongside Ineos, from as soon as July 1 and this year's Tour de France, while the team could switch from Pinarello bikes to Specialized for 2026 if Evenepoel joins the team, or ride Canyon bikes. A source told Cyclingnews that the German direct-to-consumer brand made a 'massive' offer to become the team's bike sponsor.

The arrival of TotalEnergies would allow Ineos to reduce their near 50-million Euro annual sponsorship, while raising the overall budget of the team. A source told Cyclingnews that Ineos owner Jim Ratcliffe is ready to personally bankroll Evenepoel's transfer and significant salary.

Cyclingnews spoke to Ineos Performance Director Scott Drawer at the Giro d'Italia. He talked at length about how the team is trying to get ahead of their biggest rivals and how riders' are asked to 'buy-in' to the project and share their opinions.

Cyclingnews asked Drawer about TotalEnergies and Evenepoel. He refused to comment but indicated that the team has ambitious plans for the future.

"We can't speculate about any investment coming into the team and who is going to be part of our future. Our CEO John Allert has said publicly that we're looking for investment and we'll continue to do that," Drawer told Cyclingnews.

Drawer preferred not to answer specific questions about Evenepoel but made it clear that Ineos are constantly studying the rider market.

"We're focused on what the team needs and what's going to help us win Grand Tours again," Drawer said.

"We would look at all the candidates. There's a number of other riders that may be available in 2026 or 2027, we keep a good eye on them and talk with the right people at the right time."

Evenepoel is a logical target for Ineos but so are younger teenage super talents.

"In our view, the probable next Grand Tour winners are going to come through at a very young age, like Tadej Pogačar did and like Isaac del Toro looks set to do," Drawer suggested.

"So I think our most critical focus is getting the whole pathway right, I think that's what's going to set the team up for the future. You can look at existing talent that's out there but I definitely think emerging talent will be the future."

Believing in Bernal, Rodriguez, Arensman and other young talents

Thymen Arensman at the 2025 Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

Drawer is careful not to look beyond the current Grand Tour riders on the Ineos roster.

Geraint Thomas is about to retire and probably take a key management role at Ineos alongside Drawer but the team have Egan Bernal, Carlos Rodríguez and also believe in Thyman Arensman. Bernal and Arensman are currently ninth and 13th at the Giro d'Italia but could climb into the top five in the mountainous final week.

"We have some exceptional GC talent in the team, as well as some younger talent that's going to come through very soon. They're only going to go in one direction," Drawer said.

"Of course, athlete development is not quite a linear process. Riders can surprise you how quickly they're developing, look at Isaac del Toro. Sometimes you may not need to go to the market because you have the talent already on board."

Bernal seems back to his best, four years after his terrible training crash that left him with multiple fractures. His contract ends in 2026 but Drawer seems keen to extend the Colombian's time at Ineos. Ultimately, that could depend on Bernal's performance at the Giro d'Italia, and if he is willing to race in support of Evenepoel at the Tour de France.

"I think people can see how well Egan's been doing in the Giro," Drawer pointed out.

"There's a lot to come from him in this Grand Tour. He's a great leader, he knows he has the legs, he has the numbers, he has the capability, and he's a competitor, he wants the race, he wants to fight, he wants to compete."

Convincing the riders to 'buy-in' to Ineos plans for the future

Drawer returned to Ineos in the spring of 2024 after a spell as head of Sport at the prestigious Millfield School, which has developed many British Olympians. He has also worked for England Rugby and UK Sport and Team GB, leading research and innovation across five Olympic Games cycles.

He spent six months reviewing the performance environment at Ineos and made some significant changes in October after a disappointing season. Tom Pidcock was released and allowed to transfer to Q36.5 Pro Cycling and there were significant changes amongst staff.

Drawer is cerebral, not authoritarian. He wants everyone to 'buy-in' to Ineos' plans for the future. That's why Thomas was nominated as the team's 'road captain' and a rider representative group was created to improve dialogue between management, riders and the staff.

"Ultimately, we're about giving riders the opportunity to achieve their best, and if things are not quite working for them, we'll adapt accordingly. I think having that dialogue is quite an important piece of the puzzle," Drawer explained to Cyclingnews.

"That's the way you move forward as a team. I think that's the best way for modern high performance sports to work. It can't be autocratic.

"I think the modern athlete knows that the dynamic has changed. They want a lot more ownership of it, and we want to give them that. It's the fastest, fastest way you learn and improve."

Drawer hopes his approach and new sponsorship can help the team catch-up and even leap ahead of their rivals.

"It's about how we're going to get ahead of the curve. There's no point in copying, because everyone will already have moved ahead," he explained.

"We spent a lot of time last year and over the winter being a lot more objective about the change in trends and patterns in the sport. We shared that with the riders way back in early December at camp, and we got them actively involved.

"One of the emerging trends, which is not rocket science, is the increase in solo wins and long-range attacks thanks to nutrition and riders like Tadej Pogačar. So in response, you've got to have the physical preparation to be able to execute that, which changes the way you train and prepare for major races.

"Josh Tarling is another example. He's a world-class time trialist, who understands every detail when he does a recon and when he performs at the highest level. Filippo Ganna is the same.

"Philosophically this is about the riders, first and foremost. Putting them in the center of the performances, so you can't exclude them from some of those decisions. We're trying to create an environment where riders feel like they can share technical and tactical information and say where we could be better," Drawer continued.

"We want to give them the keys. They've got to make the decisions out on the road, they're the ones feeling the race, they're the ones that know how they feel in the training environment.

"Our long-term plan is for everyone to work collaboratively together so the team has the best chance to succeed."