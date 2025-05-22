Recommended reading

'There are rumours, but there are also contracts' – Soudal-QuickStep CEO dismisses prospects of Remco Evenepoel transfer

By published

Ineos Grenadiers, who are set for TotalEnergies sponsorship, have reportedly renewed their interest in the Belgian star

Soudal Quick-Step team&#039;s Belgian cyclist Remco Evenepoel is interviewed after competing in the fourth stage of the Tour of Romandie UCI cycling World tour, a 128,4 km from Sion to Thyon 2000, in Thyon, on May 3, 2025. (Photo by Maxime SCHMID / AFP)
Remco Evenepoel (Soudal-QuickStep) pictured at the Tour de Romandie last month (Image credit: Getty Images)

Soudal-QuickStep CEO Jurgen Foré has dismissed speculation over the future of the team's star rider Remco Evenepoel, with Ineos Grenadiers rumoured to be once again interested in signing the Olympic champion.

The British team has been linked, along with Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe, with a mid-contract move for Evenepoel in recent seasons before he confirmed his commitment to Soudal-QuickStep at the end of last year.

Dani Ostanek
Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor and later being hired full-time. Before joining the team, she had written for numerous major publications in the cycling world, including CyclingWeekly and Rouleur. She writes and edits at Cyclingnews as well as running newsletter, social media, and how to watch campaigns.

Dani has reported from the world's top races, including the Tour de France, Road World Championships, and the spring Classics. She has interviewed many of the sport's biggest stars, including Mathieu van der Poel, Demi Vollering, and Remco Evenepoel, and her favourite races are the Giro d'Italia, Strade Bianche and Paris-Roubaix.

Season highlights from 2024 include reporting from Paris-Roubaix –  'Unless I'm in an ambulance, I'm finishing this race' – Cyrus Monk, the last man home at Paris-Roubaix – and the Tour de France – 'Disbelief', gratitude, and family – Mark Cavendish celebrates a record-breaking Tour de France sprint win.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.