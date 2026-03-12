'Ineos can become as strong as Team Sky once were' - An agent and rival team manager welcome €100 million Netcompany sponsorship

How the Netcompany five-year sponsorship could revive the British team's Grand Tour ambitions

CORMORANCHE-SUR-SAONE, FRANCE - MARCH 12: Michal Kwiatkowski of Poland and Team INEOS Grenadiers prior to the 84th Paris-Nice 2026, Stage 5 a 206.3km stage from Cormoranche-sur-Saone to Colombier-le-Vieux / #UCIWT / on March 12, 2026 in Cormoranche-sur-Saone, France. (Photo by Szymon Gruchalski/Getty Images)
Ineos Grenadiers lines up for introductions prior to stage 5 at Paris-Nice (Image credit: Getty Images)

Professional cycling is a competitive world but the news that Ineos Grenadiers had found a new sponsor to boost their budget and so return to super team level, was welcomed in the sport and considered good news for everyone.

On Monday, Cyclingnews and La Gazzetta dello Sport broke the news that Ineos Grenadiers had found a new Danish naming rights sponsor worth €100 million over five years. On Wednesday, several British media named IT brand Netcompany as the brand that will boost Ineos' budget, with TotalEnergies also expected to raise their sponsorship in the years to come.

The new team will have a €50 million annual budget and so probably be able to compete with UAE Team Emirates-XRG, Lidl-Trek, Visma-Lease a Bike and Decathlon CMA CGM.

A rival WorldTour team manager pointed out how the new backing, bigger budget and secured long-term sponsorship should enable Ineos to develop a Grand Tour contender for the post-Pogačar era or spread the cost of an expensive transfer signing across multi-year budgets.

All the rider agents in the sport were happy to see news of the €100 million investment coming into the sport, even if Ineos Grenadiers will likely reduce their current sponsorship. Agents no doubt quickly sent their rider list to Brailsford when they read Cyclingnews this week. The agents will be hoping to secure bigger and better contracts for their riders with the British team and so earn extra agent fees, especially in the case of a rider transfer.

"Tadej Pogačar is a generational talent, so it won't be easy even for Dave to win the Tour in the next few years but I'd bet that the new version of the Ineos team will win the Tour soon and for sure before 2030," the agent said.

Paul Seixas (Decathlon- CMA CGM) is now tipped to be next great thing after the Pogačar era ends, Lidl-Trek invested significantly in Juan Ayuso after he left UAE Team Emirates-XRG, while Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike) has proven yet again that he is still competitive. Other young riders have huge potential and are developing quickly.

Most Grand Tour contenders are under contract for many years and the best earn close to €5 million per year. However, contracts are being broken or bought out far more often as a de-facto transfer system takes root in professional cycling.

Brailsford might have to use a significant chunk of his five-year €200 million title sponsorship to make a long-term investment if he wants to win the Tour de France.

