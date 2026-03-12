'Ineos can become as strong as Team Sky once were' - An agent and rival team manager welcome €100 million Netcompany sponsorship

Professional cycling is a competitive world but the news that Ineos Grenadiers had found a new sponsor to boost their budget and so return to super team level, was welcomed in the sport and considered good news for everyone.

On Monday, Cyclingnews and La Gazzetta dello Sport broke the news that Ineos Grenadiers had found a new Danish naming rights sponsor worth €100 million over five years. On Wednesday, several British media named IT brand Netcompany as the brand that will boost Ineos' budget, with TotalEnergies also expected to raise their sponsorship in the years to come.

The new team will have a €50 million annual budget and so probably be able to compete with UAE Team Emirates-XRG, Lidl-Trek, Visma-Lease a Bike and Decathlon CMA CGM.

A leading agent, who spoke to Cyclingnews at Tirreno-Adriatico, openly praised Team Manager Dave Brailsford and suggested Ineos can return to the successful glory years when they were known as Team Sky.

A rival WorldTour team manager pointed out how the new backing, bigger budget and secured long-term sponsorship should enable Ineos to develop a Grand Tour contender for the post-Pogačar era or spread the cost of an expensive transfer signing across multi-year budgets.

"Ineos finding a new sponsor is great news for the team but also good for the sport," the team manager, who did not want to be identified, told Cyclingnews.

"Ineos Grenadiers weren't competitive in Grand Tours recently but they're a top team.

"There are moments in sport when a team might not have a big name Grand Tour contender or the money to sign and develop one. But cycling is always cyclical, the wheel turns. If a team has a solid management and staff structure and then finds the right backers, they can soon bounce back."

All the rider agents in the sport were happy to see news of the €100 million investment coming into the sport, even if Ineos Grenadiers will likely reduce their current sponsorship. Agents no doubt quickly sent their rider list to Brailsford when they read Cyclingnews this week. The agents will be hoping to secure bigger and better contracts for their riders with the British team and so earn extra agent fees, especially in the case of a rider transfer.

"I'm convinced that Ineos will quickly get back to being a real super team," an agent told Cyclingnews.

"If they have the budget boost that is being reported thanks to the new sponsor, then I'm sure Ineos can become as strong as Team Sky once were."

The agent, who has been in the sport for many years, specifically praised Brailsford, who has returned to the cycling world with Ineos after two years of struggling to reboot the Ineos-controlled Manchester United soccer team.

"Dave's return has been vital to the team's future," the agent suggested.

"He has always done well: he proved his talent when he helped Great Britain dominate on the track, then he promised to win the Tour de France with a British pro team and he went on to do it for all those times. Dave Brailsford's palmares are unique."

Most Grand Tour contenders already have long-term contracts, meaning Ineos might need several years before winning the Tour again. A new five-year sponsorship from Netcompany, matched by similar investment from French energy giant TotalEnergies, would give Brailsford time to plan long-term.

"Tadej Pogačar is a generational talent, so it won't be easy even for Dave to win the Tour in the next few years but I'd bet that the new version of the Ineos team will win the Tour soon and for sure before 2030," the agent said.

"Dave might not yet have the rider to do it but he will find a way to win the Tour again, I'm sure of it."

Paul Seixas (Decathlon- CMA CGM) is now tipped to be next great thing after the Pogačar era ends, Lidl-Trek invested significantly in Juan Ayuso after he left UAE Team Emirates-XRG, while Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike) has proven yet again that he is still competitive. Other young riders have huge potential and are developing quickly.

Most Grand Tour contenders are under contract for many years and the best earn close to €5 million per year. However, contracts are being broken or bought out far more often as a de-facto transfer system takes root in professional cycling.

Brailsford might have to use a significant chunk of his five-year €200 million title sponsorship to make a long-term investment if he wants to win the Tour de France.

"Riders of proven quality are harder to find and harder to sign. Though buy outs are possible," the team manager explained.

"Ultimately the market rules decide the price of a rider. If Ineos wants a real Grand Tour contender, then buying a new leader could be the best way to do it quickly.

"With five-year sponsorship contracts, teams can spread the cost of signing a big-name across multiple financial years, making them possible and sustainable. I imagine that's what Ineos will do to try to win the Tour de France in the next five years."