Tom Pidcock leaves Ineos Grenadiers with Q36.5 set to sign him for 2025

Yorkshireman leaves British super team after tension and drawn-out divorce

Tom Pidcock in action at the 2024 Tour de France
Tom Pidcock in action at the 2024 Tour de France

Tom Pidcock will leave Ineos Grenadiers at the end of 2024 after reaching an agreement to terminate his contract. The British rider is expected to join the second division Q36.5 ProTeam in the next few days.  

Dan Benson first reported the news on his Substack page and a trusted source has confirmed to Cyclingnews that Pidcock will leave Ineos Grenadiers and step down from WorldTour level to become team leader at Q36.5.  

