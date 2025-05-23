Recommended reading

Geraint Thomas expected to go from Ineos Grenadiers 'team captain' to key management role after retirement

'Having Geraint in the team is a critical part of our future' – team Performance Director tells Cyclingnews

Geraint Thomas of Ineos Grenadiers participates in the 104th Volta Ciclista a Catalunya 2025, Stage 4 from Sant Vicens de Castellet to Montserrat in Sant Vicens de Castellet, Spain, on March 27, 2025. (Photo by Gongora/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Geraint Thomas is likely to switch from the role of veteran GC leader and Ineos Grenadiers 'team captain' to a new strategically important role in the British team's management structure when he retires at the end of 2025.

The Welsh rider will turn 39 on May 25 and is currently training at altitude in preparation for his final Tour de France. He is set to retire after the Tour of Britain in September, which is expected to finish in his home town of Cardiff.

