Ineos Grenadiers-TotalEnergies merger 'nearing completion' according to Times report as new links to Remco Evenepoel emerge

By published

French oil and chemical mega brand could become a vital title sponsor for 2026

The 2025 Ineos Grenadiers team leaders
The 2025 Ineos Grenadiers team leaders (Image credit: Ineos Grenadiers)

Ineos Grenadiers are reportedly close to agreeing a multimillion-pound sponsorship deal with TotalEnergies that could help the team return to the Tour de France success of the past and perhaps even include Remco Evenepoel as a future team leader.

According to the usually well-informed Matt Lawton in The Times, the French multi-national energy and oil company could become a title sponsor of the Ineos team and so boost their budget significantly. Escape Collective's Chris Marshall Bell first reported in March that TotalEnergies could come on board as a sponsor. 

Stephen Farrand
Stephen Farrand
Head of News

Stephen is one of the most experienced member of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. He has been Head of News at Cyclingnews since 2022, before which he held the position of European editor since 2012 and previously worked for Reuters, Shift Active Media, and CyclingWeekly, among other publications.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.