Tour de France bikes 2024: The ultimate equipment guide

By
published

A rundown of the bikes and kit used by the 22 teams at this year's Tour de France

Tour de France bikes 2024
(Image credit: Future)
Jump to:

The 2024 Tour de France begins on Saturday the 29th of June in the beautiful city of Florence, Italy, before working its way into France. It is the biggest bike race in the world and sees the very best cyclists from the sport's biggest teams do battle over 21 stages. 

If you want to know more about the 22 teams involved, head to our Tour de France team guide for a comprehensive breakdown. 

Swipe to scroll horizontally
At a glance: Mens WorldTour Teams and Equipment for 2024
TeamBikesGroupsetWheelsTyres ClothingSaddlesFinishing KitComputers
Astana - Qazaqstan TeamWilier TriestinaShimano Dura-AceVisionVittoria Corsa ProBiemmePrologoWilierGarmin
Bahrain - VictoriousMeridaShimano Dura-AceVisionContinental GP5000 - Various optionsAléPrologoFSA, VisionGarmin
Bora-HansgroheSpecializedSram Red AXSRovalSpecialized Turbo Le ColSpecializedPro, SpecializedHammerhead Karoo
CofidisLookShimano Dura-AceCorimaMichelin Power TubularVan Rysel / EkoiSelle ItaliaFSA/VisionWahoo
Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale TeamVan Rysel Shimano Dura-AceSwissSide HadronContinental GP5000 - Various options Van Rysel / Rosti Fizik Deda, Van Rysel Wahoo
EF Education-EasypostCannondaleShimano Dura-AceVisionVittoria Corsa ProRaphaPrologoFSA, VisionWahoo
Groupama-FDJWilier TriestinaShimano Dura-AceShimanoContinental GP5000 - Various options / Competition tubulars AléPrologoWilier Trestina Garmin
Ineos GrenadiersPinarelloShimano Dura-AceShimanoContinental GP5000 - Various optionsGobikPrologoMOSTGarmin
Intermarché - WantyCubeShimano Dura-Ace Shimano, VisionContinental GP5000 - Various optionsNaliniPrologoCubeBryton
Arkea-B&B HotelsBianchi Shimano Dura-AceVision Metron Vittoria Corsa ProJingaSelle ItaliaBianchiWahoo
Team Visma | Lease a bikeCervéloSRAM Red AXSReserve Vittoria Corsa ProAguFizikFSAGarmin
Alpecin-DeceuninckCanyonShimano Dura-AceShimanoVittoria Corsa ProKalasSelle ItaliaCanyon, Selle ItaliaWahoo
Movistar TeamCanyonSRAM Red AXSZippContinental GP5000 - Various optionsGobik FizikCanyonGarmin
Soudal Quick - StepSpecializedShimano Dura-AceRovalSpecialized Turbo CastelliSpecializedPro, SpecializedGarmin
Jayco AlUlaGiantShimano Dura-AceCadexVittoria Corsa ProAléCadexGiantWahoo
DSM - Firmenich PostnlScottShimano Dura-AceShimanoVittoria Corsa ProNaliniSyncrosSyncrosWahoo
Lidl - TrekTrekSRAM Red AXSBontragerPirelli PZero SantiniBontragerBontragerWahoo
UAE Team EmiratesColnagoShimano Dura-Ace / Carbon Ti EnveContinental GP5000 - Various optionsPissei PrologoColnagoWahoo
Uno-X MobilityDare Shimano Dura-AceDT Swiss Schwalbe Pro One BioracerPrologoDareGarmin
Total Energies Enve Shimano Dura-AceEnve Continental GP5000 - Various optionsSportful Selle Italia Enve Garmin
Israel Premier Tech Factor Shimano Dura-Ace / FSA chainsetBlack IncContinental GP5000 - Various optionsEkoi Selle Italia Black inc Garmin
Lotto-DstnyOrbeaShimano Dura-AceZipp / OquoVittoria Corsa ProVermarcSelle Italia OrbeaGarmin

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Tom Wieckowski
Tom Wieckowski
Tech writer

Tom joined the Cyclingnews team in late 2022 as tech writer. Tom has over 10 years experience as a qualified mechanic with 5 or so of those being spent running an independent workshop. Tom has ridden and raced bikes from an early age up to a national level on the road and track and has ridden and competed in most disciplines, even the odd bit of bike polo. Tom is as happy tinkering away in the garage as he is out on the road bike exploring the Worcestershire lanes.