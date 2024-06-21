Tour de France bikes 2024: The ultimate equipment guide
A rundown of the bikes and kit used by the 22 teams at this year's Tour de France
The 2024 Tour de France begins on Saturday the 29th of June in the beautiful city of Florence, Italy, before working its way into France. It is the biggest bike race in the world and sees the very best cyclists from the sport's biggest teams do battle over 21 stages.
If you want to know more about the 22 teams involved, head to our Tour de France team guide for a comprehensive breakdown.
This Tour de France bike guide looks at each team's bikes and equipment in depth. It can be hard to spot individual bike brands in the peloton while the racing is on, but we have a list of all the individual components and equipment teams are using. So if you're wondering what computers, frames or saddles a certain team is using, we have the answers. How about groupsets? 18 teams are using Shimano Dura-Ace and four teams are using SRAM Red AXS, for example.
You can also check out our feature on last year's Tour de France winner's bikes if you want to refresh your memory or relive the excitement from 2023 to get into Tour spirit ahead of this year's racing.
A lot of new equipment and bikes get released before the Tour, and are first seen underneath riders at the Critérium du Dauphiné. This year we spotted four new bikes and lots of interesting tech ahead of the main event, including a new unreleased Trek ridden by Mads Pederson and his Lidl-Trek teammates.
Cyclingnews will be at the Grand Départ of the Tour de France to cover all the breaking tech news as it happens, so check the website tech section for all the latest news.
Team equipment table
|Team
|Bikes
|Groupset
|Wheels
|Tyres
|Clothing
|Saddles
|Finishing Kit
|Computers
|Astana - Qazaqstan Team
|Wilier Triestina
|Shimano Dura-Ace
|Vision
|Vittoria Corsa Pro
|Biemme
|Prologo
|Wilier
|Garmin
|Bahrain - Victorious
|Merida
|Shimano Dura-Ace
|Vision
|Continental GP5000 - Various options
|Alé
|Prologo
|FSA, Vision
|Garmin
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|Specialized
|Sram Red AXS
|Roval
|Specialized Turbo
|Le Col
|Specialized
|Pro, Specialized
|Hammerhead Karoo
|Cofidis
|Look
|Shimano Dura-Ace
|Corima
|Michelin Power Tubular
|Van Rysel / Ekoi
|Selle Italia
|FSA/Vision
|Wahoo
|Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team
|Van Rysel
|Shimano Dura-Ace
|SwissSide Hadron
|Continental GP5000 - Various options
|Van Rysel / Rosti
|Fizik
|Deda, Van Rysel
|Wahoo
|EF Education-Easypost
|Cannondale
|Shimano Dura-Ace
|Vision
|Vittoria Corsa Pro
|Rapha
|Prologo
|FSA, Vision
|Wahoo
|Groupama-FDJ
|Wilier Triestina
|Shimano Dura-Ace
|Shimano
|Continental GP5000 - Various options / Competition tubulars
|Alé
|Prologo
|Wilier Trestina
|Garmin
|Ineos Grenadiers
|Pinarello
|Shimano Dura-Ace
|Shimano
|Continental GP5000 - Various options
|Gobik
|Prologo
|MOST
|Garmin
|Intermarché - Wanty
|Cube
|Shimano Dura-Ace
|Shimano, Vision
|Continental GP5000 - Various options
|Nalini
|Prologo
|Cube
|Bryton
|Arkea-B&B Hotels
|Bianchi
|Shimano Dura-Ace
|Vision Metron
|Vittoria Corsa Pro
|Jinga
|Selle Italia
|Bianchi
|Wahoo
|Team Visma | Lease a bike
|Cervélo
|SRAM Red AXS
|Reserve
|Vittoria Corsa Pro
|Agu
|Fizik
|FSA
|Garmin
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|Canyon
|Shimano Dura-Ace
|Shimano
|Vittoria Corsa Pro
|Kalas
|Selle Italia
|Canyon, Selle Italia
|Wahoo
|Movistar Team
|Canyon
|SRAM Red AXS
|Zipp
|Continental GP5000 - Various options
|Gobik
|Fizik
|Canyon
|Garmin
|Soudal Quick - Step
|Specialized
|Shimano Dura-Ace
|Roval
|Specialized Turbo
|Castelli
|Specialized
|Pro, Specialized
|Garmin
|Jayco AlUla
|Giant
|Shimano Dura-Ace
|Cadex
|Vittoria Corsa Pro
|Alé
|Cadex
|Giant
|Wahoo
|DSM - Firmenich Postnl
|Scott
|Shimano Dura-Ace
|Shimano
|Vittoria Corsa Pro
|Nalini
|Syncros
|Syncros
|Wahoo
|Lidl - Trek
|Trek
|SRAM Red AXS
|Bontrager
|Pirelli PZero
|Santini
|Bontrager
|Bontrager
|Wahoo
|UAE Team Emirates
|Colnago
|Shimano Dura-Ace / Carbon Ti
|Enve
|Continental GP5000 - Various options
|Pissei
|Prologo
|Colnago
|Wahoo
|Uno-X Mobility
|Dare
|Shimano Dura-Ace
|DT Swiss
|Schwalbe Pro One
|Bioracer
|Prologo
|Dare
|Garmin
|Total Energies
|Enve
|Shimano Dura-Ace
|Enve
|Continental GP5000 - Various options
|Sportful
|Selle Italia
|Enve
|Garmin
|Israel Premier Tech
|Factor
|Shimano Dura-Ace / FSA chainset
|Black Inc
|Continental GP5000 - Various options
|Ekoi
|Selle Italia
|Black inc
|Garmin
|Lotto-Dstny
|Orbea
|Shimano Dura-Ace
|Zipp / Oquo
|Vittoria Corsa Pro
|Vermarc
|Selle Italia
|Orbea
|Garmin
Tour de France team bikes
Astana-Qazaqstan Team
- Bikes: Wilier Zero SLR, Wilier Filante SLR, Wilier Supersonica SLR TT, Unreleased Wilier spotted in recent races.
- Groupset: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 Disc 12 Speed
- Wheels: Vision Metron
- Tyres: Vittoria Corsa Pro
- Clothing: Biemme
- Saddles: Prologo
- Finishing Kit: Wilier
- Computers: Garmin
Astana-Qazaqstan have ridden with Wilier bikes for five seasons now and the team can now make use of the brand-new and very expensive Supersonica SLR TT time trial bike.
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
All eyes will be on Mark Cavendish, who recently became a knight of the realm in the UK, as he tries to take the outright Tour de France stage win record of 35 stages. Don't be surprised to see Cavendish on a custom or specially painted bike for the race, and look out for his custom Nike shoes.
The team should also have access to a new unreleased lightweight Wilier, which was spotted beneath Wilier's other sponsored team, Groupama FDJ.
Elsewhere the team use Shimano Dura-Ace groupsets, Vision wheels and Vittoria Corsa tyres, some of the best road bike tyres around.
Bahrain-Victorious
- Bikes: Merida Reacto, Merida Scultura, Merida Warp TT
- Groupset: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 Disc
- Wheels: Vision Metron - various options
- Tyres: Continental GP5000 S TR
- Clothing: Alé
- Saddles: Prologo
- Finishing Kit: FSA, Vision
- Computers: Garmin
Bahrain-Victorious will be racing on the Merida Reacto aero bike and the Merida Scultura all-rounder for road stages during the Tour, and a Time Warp TT bike against the clock. Like Astana-Qazaqstan, they also use Dura-Ace groupsets and Vision wheels but instead use Continental GP5000 S TR tubeless tyres, a peloton favourite and now available in several versions.
Ahead of last year's race, the team rolled out a new paint job which featured a lot more white and paid homage to Bahrain's pearl fishing industry. We're yet to see a 2024 change-out design, but there's still time. Matej Mohorič managed to win a stage last year on his custom bike.
Bora-Hansgrohe
- Bikes: Specialized S-Works Tarmac SL8, Specialized S-Works Shiv TT
- Groupset: SRAM Red AXS
- Wheels: Roval
- Tyres: Specialized Turbo
- Clothing: Sportful
- Saddles: Specialized
- Finishing Kit: PRO, Specialized
- Computers: Hammerhead Karoo
The main change at Bora-Hansgrohe this year is the updated SRAM Red AXS groupsets and new Hammerhead Karoo computers the team have fitted to their bikes.
They use the S-Works Tarmac SL8 frame from Specialized as well as some special new wheels from Roval that were recently released, in which the hub leaves the paint off the hub shells to save weight.
The team will also formally announce a partnership with Red Bull ahead of the race so look out for some new look kit and bikes.
Cofidis
- Bikes: Look 795 Blade, 796 Monoblade RS (TT)
- Groupset: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 Disc 12 Speed
- Wheels: Corima
- Tyres: Michelin Power Tubular
- Clothing: Van Rysel
- Saddles: Selle Italia
- Finishing Kit: FSA/Vision
- Computers: Wahoo
French team Cofidis use equipment from several French brands. Their Look frames, Corima wheels and Michelin tyres are all French. Look frames have long been famed for their quality carbon fibre construction.
The team race on the Look 795 Blade frameset module which Victor Lafay rode to a stage win last year. They also rolled out a cool Mondrian-inspired Tour paint job last year so keep your eyes open for something special this year.
Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale
- Bikes: Van Rysel RCR / XCR time trial bike
- Groupset: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 Disc 12 Speed
- Wheels: SwissSide Hadron
- Tyres: Continental GP5000 S TR
- Clothing: Rosti / Van Rysel
- Saddles: Fizik
- Finishing Kit: Deda / Van Rysel
- Computers: Wahoo
Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team have enjoyed a stellar start to 2024 and have taken over 20 victories already. So much so that the team currently sits 2nd in the UCI Team rankings.
The team has a new equipment package for 2024, including the Van Rysel RCR frame, owned by parent company Decathlon, which caused a stir in the media for being one of the most affordable bikes to have graced the WorldTour peloton in years. We have it on good authority the team may just have one of the fastest kit packages around.
The team uses the Van Rysel FCR — one of the best aero helmets — which finished in the top five in our recent aero helmet wind tunnel test.
EF Education-EasyPost
- Bikes: Cannondale SuperSix Evo LAB 71, SystemSix, SuperSlice (TT)
- Groupset: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 Disc 12 Speed
- Wheels: Vision
- Tyres: Vittoria Corsa Pro
- Clothing: Rapha
- Saddles: Prologo
- Finishing Kit: FSA, Vision
- Computers: Wahoo
EF Education-EasyPost race on the Cannondale SuperSix Evo LAB 71 frame and is famous for limited edition pain jobs or collaborations in big races. Their team edition frame also just became available to buy for the public.
The team also have the option to race on the more aero SystemSix frame, but riders seem to stick to the SuperSix. That is with the exception of aero-obsessed Irish rider Ben Healey. The team also have access to the fastest helmet around, the new POC Procen Air
Elsewhere, EF are another Shimano team, using Dura-Ace equipment, though they buy their own parts as they're not directly sponsored, and they use FSA power meter chainsets.
Groupama-FDJ
- Bikes: Wilier Zero SLR, Wilier Filante SLR, Wilier Supersonica SLR TT
- Groupset: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 Disc 12 Speed
- Wheels: Shimano C35, C50, C60
- Tyres: Continental Grand Prix 5000 S TR / Competition tubular
- Clothing: Alé
- Saddles: Prologo
- Finishing Kit: Wilier
- Computers: Garmin
Groupama-FDJ switched to Wilier bikes for the 2024 season and rolled out a fairly classy, predominantly white and blue paint job. The team have the same models available to them as the Astana squad, including the new hyper-expensive Supersonica SLR TT time trial bike and an unreleased climbing bike.
Over the past few years, we have seen a mix of Continental GP5000 tubeless and Competition tubular (glued-on) tyres being used by the team. We'll be keeping an eye on whether the team fully transitions to tubeless at the Tour.
Ineos Grenadiers
- Bikes: Pinarello Dogma F, Bolide (TT)
- Groupset: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 12 Speed
- Wheels: Shimano (Princeton Carbonworks / Tactic and Aerocoach will be present as non-sponsored additions)
- Tyres: Continental GP5000 S TR
- Clothing: Gobik
- Saddles: Prologo
- Finishing Kit: MOST
- Computers: Garmin
Pinarello, Ineos-Grenadiers' long-term bike sponsor, just launched a new version of the Dogma F ahead of the Tour, so expect to see the team riding the brand-new bikes there.
The team's equipment package which is mostly from Shimano (groupsets and wheels) remains unchanged. But Ineos Grenadiers have been known to change to aftermarket, special wheels for key stages of the race or for time trials, such as the £1000 Tactic hubs, we spotted them using last year.
Intermarché - Wanty
- Bikes: Cube Litening C:68X, Aerium C:68 (TT)
- Groupset: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 Disc
- Wheels: Newmen
- Tyres: Continental GP5000 S TR
- Clothing: Verge
- Saddles: Prologo
- Finishing Kit: Cube
- Computers: Bryton
Intermarché - Wanty has stuck to a fairly standard - even unexciting dare we say it -equipment setup for the last few years.
The team use Cube Litening road frames with Shimano Dura-Ace groupsets and Newmen wheels.
Their bright green handlebar tape and silver wheel decals always stand out. Team leader Biniam Girmay will be looking to win a stage on his Cube bike.
Alpecin-Deceuninck
- Bikes: Canyon Aeroad CFR / Ultimate CFR / Speedmax (TT)
- Groupset: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 Disc
- Wheels: Shimano
- Tyres: Vittoria Corsa Pro
- Clothing: Kalas
- Saddles: Selle Italia
- Finishing Kit: Canyon / Selle Italia
- Computers: Wahoo
Alpecin-Deceuninck's equipment package hasn't changed for a long time and the team has enjoyed a lot of success aboard their Canyon Aeroad bikes. The team also technically has the Canyon Ultimate all-rounder to use alongside the aero model, but we hardly ever see any team riders using it.
Let's not forget team sprinter Jasper Philipsen, who last year raced a custom green Aeroad as a result of leading the green jersey sprints competition.
We have seen glimpses of a special custom-painted frame for World Champion Van der Poel and rumours are circulating of a new Canyon Aeroad which we will be keeping an eye out for at the Tour.
Visma-Lease a Bike
- Bikes: Cervélo S5, R5, Caledonia, P5 (TT)
- Groupset: SRAM Red AXS
- Wheels: Reserve
- Tyres: Vittoria Corsa Pro
- Clothing: Agu
- Saddles: Fizik
- Finishing Kit: Cervelo / FSA
- Computers: Garmin
Visma-Lease a Bike will be aiming to defend defending champion Jonas Vingegaard's yellow jersey from last year using their Cervélo bikes.
The team used custom painted bikes last year, but stuck to the yellow and black theme. This year, however, they've changed their colourway entirely, to a dark blue palette that pays tribute to the Renaissance.
The team has an aero and lightweight all-rounder to use. The S5 is the team's aero model and R5 is the climbing bike. The team also has the more comfortable Caledonia as well as the Soloist at their disposal but we don't expect to see these bikes as much. For the time trials, it will be the aero P5.
The team has also switched to the new SRAM Red AXS groupset and Vingegaard was reportedly testing the new carbon cranks at last year's Tour.
Visma are famed for leaving no stone unturned regarding equipment and we expect them to use 1x drivetrain systems on at least one stage as well as plenty of other tech hacks and optimisations.
Arkéa B&B Hotels
- Bikes: Bianchi Oltre RC, Specialissima, Aquila (TT)
- Groupset: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2
- Wheels: Vision Metron - 45 and 60
- Tyres: Vittoria Corsa Pro
- Clothing: Ekoi
- Saddles: Selle Italia
- Finishing Kit: Reparto course by Vision / FSA
- Computers: Wahoo
Arkéa - B&B Hotels have been riding Bianchi bikes for two years and have two road models to choose from: the Oltre RC aero bike, and lightweight Specialissima. There's also the Aquila TT for time trials.
The Oltre RC aero bike has not been without controversy during its lifespan after mechanical issues resulting in snapped handlebars and issues at Paris-Roubaix. Bianchi responded to some of the allegations made in a statement at the time.
The Tour de France is a harsh test and every team arrives with its equipment in perfect order and ready for a hard three weeks.
Movistar
- Bikes: Canyon Aeroad CFR, Ultimate CFR, Speedmax CFR (TT)
- Groupset: SRAM Red AXS
- Wheels: Zipp - various options
- Tyres: Continental GP5000 S TR
- Clothing: Gobik / BORN
- Saddles: Fizik
- Finishing Kit: Canyon
- Computers: Garmin
Movistar are another team, like Ineos Grenadiers, who have been with the same bike supplier for a long time, and 2024 marks the 11th year of the partnership.
The Spanish squad has more climbers than Alpecin-Deceuninck, so you see a lot more of the Canyon Ultimate model alongside the Aeroad.
The team also have the new SRAM Red AXS groupset to use this summer after its release in May.
Soudal-QuickStep
- Bikes: Specialized S-Works Tarmac SL8, Specialized S-Works Shiv TT
- Groupset: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2
- Wheels: Roval - various options
- Tyres: Specialized Turbo
- Clothing: Castelli
- Saddles: Specialized
- Finishing Kit: PRO, Specialized
- Computers: Garmin
Soudal-QuickStep has ridden Specialized bikes for a long time now and rides the Tarmac SL8 model in the top-tier S-Works version, which was released at the Glasgow World Championships last year.
The team or 'Wolfpack' as they like to be known, will be built around Remco Evenepoel's tilt at the overall classification this year. The Belgian, who is also the World Time Trial Champion, has a custom-painted rainbow Shiv TT bike to use.
Elsewhere the team uses Dura-Ace groupsets from Shimano, along with Roval finishing kit by Specialized. We also expect to see Roval's limited edition Rapide CLX II Team wheels being used during the race.
Team Jayco-AlUla
- Bikes: Propel Advanced SL, TCR Advanced SL, Trinity (TT)
- Groupset: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2
- Wheels: Cadex
- Tyres: Vittoria Corsa Pro
- Clothing: Alé
- Saddles: Cadex
- Finishing Kit: Giant
- Computers: Wahoo
Team Jayco Al-Ula races on Giant bikes, with Shimano Dura-Ace groupsets and wheels from Cadex, a subsidiary brand of Giant.
The team can choose between the aero-focused Propel Advanced model or the longstanding all-rounder the TCR Advanced SL which received an update earlier this year.
The team's eye-catching paint jobs have drawn attention this year and look great out on the road. Look out for Australian Champion Luke Plapp's custom kit and bike which really stand out.
Team DSM - Firmenich PostNL
- Bikes: Scott Addict RC, Foil RC, Plasma (TT)
- Groupset: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2
- Wheels: Shimano C36, C50, C60
- Tyres: Vittroria Corsa Pro
- Clothing: Nalini
- Saddles: Syncros
- Finishing Kit: Syncros
- Computers: Wahoo
Team DSM - Firmenich PostNL race on Scott bikes, and the lightweight Addict model has been around for over fifteen years in its various guises. Like several other teams, they can also choose to race on an aero-focused model. In this case, that is the Foil RC, a bike that first broke cover at the 2022 Tour, and which team sprinter Fabio Jakobsen will likely choose to ride.
Shimano Dura-Ace takes care of the groupset and wheel package, whilst Syncros provide the integrated handlebars.
Lidl-Trek
- Bikes: Trek Madone, Emonda, Domane, Speed Concept (TT)
- Groupset: SRAM Red AXS
- Wheels: Bontrager
- Tyres: Pirelli P Zero
- Clothing: Santini
- Saddles: Bontrager
- Finishing Kit: Bontrager
- Computers: Wahoo
Lidl-Trek is a team to watch this year on the equipment front, there are plenty of techy changes to spot this summer.
The team has been spotted using a brand new frame that looks like a more lightweight, all-rounder compared to the team's Trek Madone model. We expect to see more of this at the race.
The team also switched to the new SRAM Red AXS groupset this year, and will also race on the brand-new Pirelli P Zero tyres that launched recently.
Trek released a series of special custom bikes for last year's Tour, Mads Pederson's in particular caused quite the sir.
UAE Team Emirates
- Bikes: Colnago V4Rs, TT1 (TT)
- Groupset: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 / Carbon-Ti chainrings and rotors
- Wheels: Enve
- Tyres: Continental GP5000 S TR
- Clothing: Gobik
- Saddles: Prologo
- Finishing Kit: Colnago
- Computers: Wahoo
Fresh from victory at the Giro d'Italia, Tadej Pogačar looks to be in unstoppable form this year. He will aim to win his third Tour this year using his Colnago V4Rs which he uses for all stages. As well as the TT1 time trial model pictured above.
UAE Team Emirates uses Dura-Ace groupsets and Enve wheels and handlebars. Notably, the team have used exotic Carbon Ti carbon chainrings and disc rotors to save even more weight.
We have heard the team have made some extra tweaks to their bikes ahead of the Tour to make them even lighter so will be keeping our eyes peeled for any extra modifications.
Lotto-Dstny
- Bikes: Orbea Orca / Orca Aero / Ordu TT bike
- Groupset: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2
- Wheels: Zipp / Oquo
- Tyres: Vittoria Corsa Pro
- Clothing: Vermarc / Ekoi / Defeet
- Saddles: Selle Italia
- Finishing Kit: Orbea
- Computers: Garmin
Lotto-Dstny is a non-WorldTour team who have secured a place at this year's race. The team races on Spanish Orbea bikes and can choose between the Orca and Orca Aero models. They also use the Ordu time trial bike against the clock.
The team use Shimano Dura-Ace groupsets along with Zipp wheels and Vittoria tyres. Controversy reigned earlier in the year after a spate of wheel/tyre compatibility issues for the team.
The team will be gunning for victory and supporting star rider Arnaud De Lie in his quest for a stage win.
Israel-Premier Tech
- Bikes: Factor Ostro / O2 VAM / Hanzo TT Bike
- Groupset: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2
- Wheels: Black Inc.
- Tyres: Continental GP5000 S TR
- Clothing: Ekoi
- Saddles: Selle Italia
- Finishing Kit: Black Inc.
- Computers: Garmin
Israel-Premier Tech uses Factor bikes and can choose between two road models, the aero Ostro and the lightweight O2 Vam. They race on the Hanzo model for time trials.
The team's wheels and integrated handlebars and stems are from Black Inc, a subsidiary brand of Factor. You can also read our exclusive in-depth interview with Factor founder Rob Gitelis for insight into the bike industry and carbon frame construction.
Team TotalEnergies
- Bikes: Enve Melee / Specialized S-Works Shiv TT
- Groupset: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2
- Wheels: Enve
- Tyres: Continental GP5000 S TR
- Clothing: Sportful
- Saddles: Selle Italia
- Finishing Kit: Enve
- Computers: Garmin
Total Energies switched from Specialized to Enve bikes after the departure of Specialized-sponsored star rider Peter Sagan last year.
The squad now uses Enve Melee frames, wheels and handlebars with Shimano Dura-Ace groupsets and Continental tubeless tyres.
Notably, Enve doesn't currently have a time trial bike in its range so the team uses blacked-out Specialized Shiv time trial bikes against the clock.
Uno-X Mobility
- Bikes: Dare VSRu / TSRf time trial bike / Velocity Ace Prototype
- Groupset: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2
- Wheels: Garmin
- Tyres: Schwalbe Pro One
- Clothing: Bioracer
- Saddles: Prologo
- Finishing Kit: Dare
- Computers: Garmin
Uno-X Mobility races on Dare bikes that are some of the most eye-catching in the peloton. The all-black bikes look aggressive standing still, especially the Velocity Ace Prototype we spotted earlier in the year, we'll be keeping our eyes peeled for this model again at the Tour, including its very aggressive-looking aero handlebar.
The team uses Shimano Dura-Ace groupsets and DT Swiss carbon fibre wheels - the same wheels that won our wind tunnel wheels test a couple of years ago - with Schwalbe Pro One tubeless tyres, the only team in the race using the German tyre brand.
The team bikes are usually also fitted with the new CeramicSpeed OSPW for an added drivetrain gain.
Tour tech predictions
The Tour is the sport of cycling's biggest shop window, it's a great opportunity for marketing, showing products off and gaining attention.
Brand new bikes tend to get tested in advance of the Tour to ensure riders are happy and we assume to just make sure everything is ready. That being said, you still see new bikes roll out at the Tour, and we'll be sure to keep an eye out for anything new.
We may see new parts, components and kit appear during the Tour. Everything from optimised new clothing to new sunglasses and cycling shoes as well as bike components. We will be covering everything we spot in detail.
Sometimes things are so secret or closely guarded we don't even know they are being used. For example, the new SRAM Red AXS crank arms that Jonas Vingegaard was using this time last year.
There are trends in equipment that inform what we think we might see, and we have written about them here in our tech predictions for the Tour de France
Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets
After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Tom joined the Cyclingnews team in late 2022 as tech writer. Tom has over 10 years experience as a qualified mechanic with 5 or so of those being spent running an independent workshop. Tom has ridden and raced bikes from an early age up to a national level on the road and track and has ridden and competed in most disciplines, even the odd bit of bike polo. Tom is as happy tinkering away in the garage as he is out on the road bike exploring the Worcestershire lanes.