Tour de France bikes 2024: The ultimate equipment guide

The 2024 Tour de France begins on Saturday the 29th of June in the beautiful city of Florence, Italy, before working its way into France. It is the biggest bike race in the world and sees the very best cyclists from the sport's biggest teams do battle over 21 stages.

This Tour de France bike guide looks at each team's bikes and equipment in depth. It can be hard to spot individual bike brands in the peloton while the racing is on, but we have a list of all the individual components and equipment teams are using. So if you're wondering what computers, frames or saddles a certain team is using, we have the answers. How about groupsets? 18 teams are using Shimano Dura-Ace and four teams are using SRAM Red AXS, for example.

A lot of new equipment and bikes get released before the Tour, and are first seen underneath riders at the Critérium du Dauphiné. This year we spotted four new bikes and lots of interesting tech ahead of the main event, including a new unreleased Trek ridden by Mads Pederson and his Lidl-Trek teammates.

Team equipment table

Swipe to scroll horizontally At a glance: Mens WorldTour Teams and Equipment for 2024 Team Bikes Groupset Wheels Tyres Clothing Saddles Finishing Kit Computers Astana - Qazaqstan Team Wilier Triestina Shimano Dura-Ace Vision Vittoria Corsa Pro Biemme Prologo Wilier Garmin Bahrain - Victorious Merida Shimano Dura-Ace Vision Continental GP5000 - Various options Alé Prologo FSA, Vision Garmin Bora-Hansgrohe Specialized Sram Red AXS Roval Specialized Turbo Le Col Specialized Pro, Specialized Hammerhead Karoo Cofidis Look Shimano Dura-Ace Corima Michelin Power Tubular Van Rysel / Ekoi Selle Italia FSA/Vision Wahoo Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team Van Rysel Shimano Dura-Ace SwissSide Hadron Continental GP5000 - Various options Van Rysel / Rosti Fizik Deda, Van Rysel Wahoo EF Education-Easypost Cannondale Shimano Dura-Ace Vision Vittoria Corsa Pro Rapha Prologo FSA, Vision Wahoo Groupama-FDJ Wilier Triestina Shimano Dura-Ace Shimano Continental GP5000 - Various options / Competition tubulars Alé Prologo Wilier Trestina Garmin Ineos Grenadiers Pinarello Shimano Dura-Ace Shimano Continental GP5000 - Various options Gobik Prologo MOST Garmin Intermarché - Wanty Cube Shimano Dura-Ace Shimano, Vision Continental GP5000 - Various options Nalini Prologo Cube Bryton Arkea-B&B Hotels Bianchi Shimano Dura-Ace Vision Metron Vittoria Corsa Pro Jinga Selle Italia Bianchi Wahoo Team Visma | Lease a bike Cervélo SRAM Red AXS Reserve Vittoria Corsa Pro Agu Fizik FSA Garmin Alpecin-Deceuninck Canyon Shimano Dura-Ace Shimano Vittoria Corsa Pro Kalas Selle Italia Canyon, Selle Italia Wahoo Movistar Team Canyon SRAM Red AXS Zipp Continental GP5000 - Various options Gobik Fizik Canyon Garmin Soudal Quick - Step Specialized Shimano Dura-Ace Roval Specialized Turbo Castelli Specialized Pro, Specialized Garmin Jayco AlUla Giant Shimano Dura-Ace Cadex Vittoria Corsa Pro Alé Cadex Giant Wahoo DSM - Firmenich Postnl Scott Shimano Dura-Ace Shimano Vittoria Corsa Pro Nalini Syncros Syncros Wahoo Lidl - Trek Trek SRAM Red AXS Bontrager Pirelli PZero Santini Bontrager Bontrager Wahoo UAE Team Emirates Colnago Shimano Dura-Ace / Carbon Ti Enve Continental GP5000 - Various options Pissei Prologo Colnago Wahoo Uno-X Mobility Dare Shimano Dura-Ace DT Swiss Schwalbe Pro One Bioracer Prologo Dare Garmin Total Energies Enve Shimano Dura-Ace Enve Continental GP5000 - Various options Sportful Selle Italia Enve Garmin Israel Premier Tech Factor Shimano Dura-Ace / FSA chainset Black Inc Continental GP5000 - Various options Ekoi Selle Italia Black inc Garmin Lotto-Dstny Orbea Shimano Dura-Ace Zipp / Oquo Vittoria Corsa Pro Vermarc Selle Italia Orbea Garmin

Tour de France team bikes

Will Mark Cavendish win his 35th Tour de France stage this year? (Image credit: Michael Steele / Staff)

Bikes : Wilier Zero SLR, Wilier Filante SLR, Wilier Supersonica SLR TT, Unreleased Wilier spotted in recent races.

: Wilier Zero SLR, Wilier Filante SLR, Wilier Supersonica SLR TT, Unreleased Wilier spotted in recent races. Groupset : Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 Disc 12 Speed

: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 Disc 12 Speed Wheels : Vision Metron

: Vision Metron Tyres: Vittoria Corsa Pro

Vittoria Corsa Pro Clothing : Biemme

: Biemme Saddles : Prologo

: Prologo Finishing Kit : Wilier

: Wilier Computers: Garmin

Astana-Qazaqstan have ridden with Wilier bikes for five seasons now and the team can now make use of the brand-new and very expensive Supersonica SLR TT time trial bike.

All eyes will be on Mark Cavendish, who recently became a knight of the realm in the UK, as he tries to take the outright Tour de France stage win record of 35 stages. Don't be surprised to see Cavendish on a custom or specially painted bike for the race, and look out for his custom Nike shoes.

The team should also have access to a new unreleased lightweight Wilier, which was spotted beneath Wilier's other sponsored team, Groupama FDJ.



Elsewhere the team use Shimano Dura-Ace groupsets, Vision wheels and Vittoria Corsa tyres, some of the best road bike tyres around.

Bahrain Victorious raced on custom painted bikes at last year‘s Tour (Image credit: David Ramos / Staff)

Bikes : Merida Reacto, Merida Scultura, Merida Warp TT

: Merida Reacto, Merida Scultura, Merida Warp TT Groupset : Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 Disc

: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 Disc Wheels : Vision Metron - various options

: Vision Metron - various options Tyres: Continental GP5000 S TR

Continental GP5000 S TR Clothing : Alé

: Alé Saddles : Prologo

: Prologo Finishing Kit : FSA, Vision

: FSA, Vision Computers: Garmin

Bahrain-Victorious will be racing on the Merida Reacto aero bike and the Merida Scultura all-rounder for road stages during the Tour, and a Time Warp TT bike against the clock. Like Astana-Qazaqstan, they also use Dura-Ace groupsets and Vision wheels but instead use Continental GP5000 S TR tubeless tyres, a peloton favourite and now available in several versions.

Ahead of last year's race, the team rolled out a new paint job which featured a lot more white and paid homage to Bahrain's pearl fishing industry. We're yet to see a 2024 change-out design, but there's still time. Matej Mohorič managed to win a stage last year on his custom bike.

Primoz Roglic switched teams for 2024 which meant a lot of new equipment to get used to (Image credit: Dario Belingheri / Stringer)

Bikes : Specialized S-Works Tarmac SL8, Specialized S-Works Shiv TT

: Specialized S-Works Tarmac SL8, Specialized S-Works Shiv TT Groupset : SRAM Red AXS

: SRAM Red AXS Wheels : Roval

: Roval Tyres: Specialized Turbo

Specialized Turbo Clothing : Sportful

: Sportful Saddles : Specialized

: Specialized Finishing Kit : PRO, Specialized

: PRO, Specialized Computers: Hammerhead Karoo

The main change at Bora-Hansgrohe this year is the updated SRAM Red AXS groupsets and new Hammerhead Karoo computers the team have fitted to their bikes.

They use the S-Works Tarmac SL8 frame from Specialized as well as some special new wheels from Roval that were recently released, in which the hub leaves the paint off the hub shells to save weight.

The team will also formally announce a partnership with Red Bull ahead of the race so look out for some new look kit and bikes.

Bryan Coquard wins on the Look 795 Blade at the recent Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Tim de Waele / Staff)

Bikes : Look 795 Blade, 796 Monoblade RS (TT)

: Look 795 Blade, 796 Monoblade RS (TT) Groupset : Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 Disc 12 Speed

: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 Disc 12 Speed Wheels : Corima

: Corima Tyres: Michelin Power Tubular

Michelin Power Tubular Clothing : Van Rysel

: Van Rysel Saddles : Selle Italia

: Selle Italia Finishing Kit : FSA/Vision

: FSA/Vision Computers: Wahoo

French team Cofidis use equipment from several French brands. Their Look frames, Corima wheels and Michelin tyres are all French. Look frames have long been famed for their quality carbon fibre construction.

The team race on the Look 795 Blade frameset module which Victor Lafay rode to a stage win last year. They also rolled out a cool Mondrian-inspired Tour paint job last year so keep your eyes open for something special this year.

Van Rysel's RCR bike has taken a number of wins this year already (Image credit: Luc Claessen / Stringer)

Bikes : Van Rysel RCR / XCR time trial bike

: Van Rysel RCR / XCR time trial bike Groupset : Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 Disc 12 Speed

: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 Disc 12 Speed Wheels : SwissSide Hadron

: SwissSide Hadron Tyres: Continental GP5000 S TR

Continental GP5000 S TR Clothing : Rosti / Van Rysel

: Rosti / Van Rysel Saddles : Fizik

: Fizik Finishing Kit : Deda / Van Rysel

: Deda / Van Rysel Computers: Wahoo

Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team have enjoyed a stellar start to 2024 and have taken over 20 victories already. So much so that the team currently sits 2nd in the UCI Team rankings.

The team has a new equipment package for 2024, including the Van Rysel RCR frame, owned by parent company Decathlon, which caused a stir in the media for being one of the most affordable bikes to have graced the WorldTour peloton in years. We have it on good authority the team may just have one of the fastest kit packages around.

The team uses the Van Rysel FCR — one of the best aero helmets — which finished in the top five in our recent aero helmet wind tunnel test.

EF Education-EasyPost riders on the team's easy to spot Cannondale bikes (Image credit: Dario Belingheri / Stringer)

Bikes : Cannondale SuperSix Evo LAB 71, SystemSix, SuperSlice (TT)

: Cannondale SuperSix Evo LAB 71, SystemSix, SuperSlice (TT) Groupset : Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 Disc 12 Speed

: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 Disc 12 Speed Wheels : Vision

: Vision Tyres: Vittoria Corsa Pro

Vittoria Corsa Pro Clothing : Rapha

: Rapha Saddles : Prologo

: Prologo Finishing Kit : FSA, Vision

: FSA, Vision Computers: Wahoo

EF Education-EasyPost race on the Cannondale SuperSix Evo LAB 71 frame and is famous for limited edition pain jobs or collaborations in big races. Their team edition frame also just became available to buy for the public.

The team also have the option to race on the more aero SystemSix frame, but riders seem to stick to the SuperSix. That is with the exception of aero-obsessed Irish rider Ben Healey. The team also have access to the fastest helmet around, the new POC Procen Air

Elsewhere, EF are another Shimano team, using Dura-Ace equipment, though they buy their own parts as they're not directly sponsored, and they use FSA power meter chainsets.

Groupama-FDJ riders should be racing on the new Supersonica SLR time trial bike (Image credit: Dario Belingheri / Stringer)

Bikes : Wilier Zero SLR, Wilier Filante SLR, Wilier Supersonica SLR TT

: Wilier Zero SLR, Wilier Filante SLR, Wilier Supersonica SLR TT Groupset : Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 Disc 12 Speed

: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 Disc 12 Speed Wheels : Shimano C35, C50, C60

: Shimano C35, C50, C60 Tyres: Continental Grand Prix 5000 S TR / Competition tubular

Continental Grand Prix 5000 S TR / Competition tubular Clothing : Alé

: Alé Saddles : Prologo

: Prologo Finishing Kit : Wilier

: Wilier Computers: Garmin

Groupama-FDJ switched to Wilier bikes for the 2024 season and rolled out a fairly classy, predominantly white and blue paint job. The team have the same models available to them as the Astana squad, including the new hyper-expensive Supersonica SLR TT time trial bike and an unreleased climbing bike.

Over the past few years, we have seen a mix of Continental GP5000 tubeless and Competition tubular (glued-on) tyres being used by the team. We'll be keeping an eye on whether the team fully transitions to tubeless at the Tour.

The team has raced Pinarello Dogma bikes since its inception in 2010 (Image credit: Dario Belingheri / Stringer)

Bikes : Pinarello Dogma F, Bolide (TT)

: Pinarello Dogma F, Bolide (TT) Groupset : Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 12 Speed

: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 12 Speed Wheels : Shimano (Princeton Carbonworks / Tactic and Aerocoach will be present as non-sponsored additions)

: Shimano (Princeton Carbonworks / Tactic and Aerocoach will be present as non-sponsored additions) Tyres: Continental GP5000 S TR

Continental GP5000 S TR Clothing : Gobik

: Gobik Saddles : Prologo

: Prologo Finishing Kit : MOST

: MOST Computers: Garmin

Pinarello, Ineos-Grenadiers' long-term bike sponsor, just launched a new version of the Dogma F ahead of the Tour, so expect to see the team riding the brand-new bikes there.

The team's equipment package which is mostly from Shimano (groupsets and wheels) remains unchanged. But Ineos Grenadiers have been known to change to aftermarket, special wheels for key stages of the race or for time trials, such as the £1000 Tactic hubs, we spotted them using last year.

Intermarché - Wanty has the brightest bar tape in the bunch (Image credit: Tim de Waele / Staff)

Bikes : Cube Litening C:68X, Aerium C:68 (TT)

: Cube Litening C:68X, Aerium C:68 (TT) Groupset : Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 Disc

: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 Disc Wheels : Newmen

: Newmen Tyres: Continental GP5000 S TR

Continental GP5000 S TR Clothing : Verge

: Verge Saddles : Prologo

: Prologo Finishing Kit : Cube

: Cube Computers: Bryton

Intermarché - Wanty has stuck to a fairly standard - even unexciting dare we say it -equipment setup for the last few years.

The team use Cube Litening road frames with Shimano Dura-Ace groupsets and Newmen wheels.



Their bright green handlebar tape and silver wheel decals always stand out. Team leader Biniam Girmay will be looking to win a stage on his Cube bike.

We expect a special frame for World Champion Mathieu van der Poel (Image credit: Getty Images: Luc Claessen)

Bikes : Canyon Aeroad CFR / Ultimate CFR / Speedmax (TT)

: Canyon Aeroad CFR / Ultimate CFR / Speedmax (TT) Groupset : Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 Disc

: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 Disc Wheels : Shimano

: Shimano Tyres: Vittoria Corsa Pro

Vittoria Corsa Pro Clothing : Kalas

: Kalas Saddles : Selle Italia

: Selle Italia Finishing Kit : Canyon / Selle Italia

: Canyon / Selle Italia Computers: Wahoo

Alpecin-Deceuninck's equipment package hasn't changed for a long time and the team has enjoyed a lot of success aboard their Canyon Aeroad bikes. The team also technically has the Canyon Ultimate all-rounder to use alongside the aero model, but we hardly ever see any team riders using it.

Let's not forget team sprinter Jasper Philipsen, who last year raced a custom green Aeroad as a result of leading the green jersey sprints competition.

We have seen glimpses of a special custom-painted frame for World Champion Van der Poel and rumours are circulating of a new Canyon Aeroad which we will be keeping an eye out for at the Tour.

Visma-Lease a Bike bikes have been changed out to a Renaissance theme for the 2024 Tour de France (Image credit: Cervelo / Visma Lease a Bike)

Bikes : Cervélo S5, R5, Caledonia, P5 (TT)

: Cervélo S5, R5, Caledonia, P5 (TT) Groupset : SRAM Red AXS

: SRAM Red AXS Wheels : Reserve

: Reserve Tyres: Vittoria Corsa Pro

Vittoria Corsa Pro Clothing : Agu

: Agu Saddles : Fizik

: Fizik Finishing Kit : Cervelo / FSA

: Cervelo / FSA Computers: Garmin

Visma-Lease a Bike will be aiming to defend defending champion Jonas Vingegaard's yellow jersey from last year using their Cervélo bikes.

The team used custom painted bikes last year, but stuck to the yellow and black theme. This year, however, they've changed their colourway entirely, to a dark blue palette that pays tribute to the Renaissance.

The team has an aero and lightweight all-rounder to use. The S5 is the team's aero model and R5 is the climbing bike. The team also has the more comfortable Caledonia as well as the Soloist at their disposal but we don't expect to see these bikes as much. For the time trials, it will be the aero P5.

The team has also switched to the new SRAM Red AXS groupset and Vingegaard was reportedly testing the new carbon cranks at last year's Tour.

Visma are famed for leaving no stone unturned regarding equipment and we expect them to use 1x drivetrain systems on at least one stage as well as plenty of other tech hacks and optimisations.

Endless champions have raced and won on Bianchi bikes (Image credit: Dario Belingheri / Stringer)

Bikes : Bianchi Oltre RC, Specialissima, Aquila (TT)

: Bianchi Oltre RC, Specialissima, Aquila (TT) Groupset : Shimano Dura-Ace Di2

: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 Wheels : Vision Metron - 45 and 60

: Vision Metron - 45 and 60 Tyres: Vittoria Corsa Pro

Vittoria Corsa Pro Clothing : Ekoi

: Ekoi Saddles : Selle Italia

: Selle Italia Finishing Kit : Reparto course by Vision / FSA

: Reparto course by Vision / FSA Computers: Wahoo

Arkéa - B&B Hotels have been riding Bianchi bikes for two years and have two road models to choose from: the Oltre RC aero bike, and lightweight Specialissima. There's also the Aquila TT for time trials.

The Oltre RC aero bike has not been without controversy during its lifespan after mechanical issues resulting in snapped handlebars and issues at Paris-Roubaix. Bianchi responded to some of the allegations made in a statement at the time.

The Tour de France is a harsh test and every team arrives with its equipment in perfect order and ready for a hard three weeks.

Movistar have used Canyon bikes for a long time now (Image credit: Tim de Waele / Staff)

Bikes : Canyon Aeroad CFR, Ultimate CFR, Speedmax CFR (TT)

: Canyon Aeroad CFR, Ultimate CFR, Speedmax CFR (TT) Groupset : SRAM Red AXS

: SRAM Red AXS Wheels : Zipp - various options

: Zipp - various options Tyres: Continental GP5000 S TR

Continental GP5000 S TR Clothing : Gobik / BORN

: Gobik / BORN Saddles : Fizik

: Fizik Finishing Kit : Canyon

: Canyon Computers: Garmin

Movistar are another team, like Ineos Grenadiers, who have been with the same bike supplier for a long time, and 2024 marks the 11th year of the partnership.

The Spanish squad has more climbers than Alpecin-Deceuninck, so you see a lot more of the Canyon Ultimate model alongside the Aeroad.

The team also have the new SRAM Red AXS groupset to use this summer after its release in May.

World Time Trial Champions get custom painted bikes (Image credit: Dario Belingheri / Stringer)

Bikes : Specialized S-Works Tarmac SL8, Specialized S-Works Shiv TT

: Specialized S-Works Tarmac SL8, Specialized S-Works Shiv TT Groupset : Shimano Dura-Ace Di2

: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 Wheels : Roval - various options

: Roval - various options Tyres: Specialized Turbo

Specialized Turbo Clothing : Castelli

: Castelli Saddles : Specialized

: Specialized Finishing Kit : PRO, Specialized

: PRO, Specialized Computers: Garmin

Soudal-QuickStep has ridden Specialized bikes for a long time now and rides the Tarmac SL8 model in the top-tier S-Works version, which was released at the Glasgow World Championships last year.

The team or 'Wolfpack' as they like to be known, will be built around Remco Evenepoel's tilt at the overall classification this year. The Belgian, who is also the World Time Trial Champion, has a custom-painted rainbow Shiv TT bike to use.

Elsewhere the team uses Dura-Ace groupsets from Shimano, along with Roval finishing kit by Specialized. We also expect to see Roval's limited edition Rapide CLX II Team wheels being used during the race.

Australian National Champion Luke Plapp on his custom Giant (Image credit: Tim de Waele / Staff)

Bikes : Propel Advanced SL, TCR Advanced SL, Trinity (TT)

: Propel Advanced SL, TCR Advanced SL, Trinity (TT) Groupset : Shimano Dura-Ace Di2

: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 Wheels : Cadex

: Cadex Tyres: Vittoria Corsa Pro

Vittoria Corsa Pro Clothing : Alé

: Alé Saddles : Cadex

: Cadex Finishing Kit : Giant

: Giant Computers: Wahoo

Team Jayco Al-Ula races on Giant bikes, with Shimano Dura-Ace groupsets and wheels from Cadex, a subsidiary brand of Giant.

The team can choose between the aero-focused Propel Advanced model or the longstanding all-rounder the TCR Advanced SL which received an update earlier this year.

The team's eye-catching paint jobs have drawn attention this year and look great out on the road. Look out for Australian Champion Luke Plapp's custom kit and bike which really stand out.

Fabio Jakobsen is likely to choose the Foil RC most of the time (Image credit: Dario Belingheri / Stringer)

Bikes : Scott Addict RC, Foil RC, Plasma (TT)

: Scott Addict RC, Foil RC, Plasma (TT) Groupset : Shimano Dura-Ace Di2

: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 Wheels : Shimano C36, C50, C60

: Shimano C36, C50, C60 Tyres: Vittroria Corsa Pro

Vittroria Corsa Pro Clothing : Nalini

: Nalini Saddles : Syncros

: Syncros Finishing Kit : Syncros

: Syncros Computers: Wahoo

Team DSM - Firmenich PostNL race on Scott bikes, and the lightweight Addict model has been around for over fifteen years in its various guises. Like several other teams, they can also choose to race on an aero-focused model. In this case, that is the Foil RC, a bike that first broke cover at the 2022 Tour, and which team sprinter Fabio Jakobsen will likely choose to ride.

Shimano Dura-Ace takes care of the groupset and wheel package, whilst Syncros provide the integrated handlebars.

Mads Pederson has already won a race on the as-yet-unreleased Trek race bike (Image credit: Dario Belingheri / Stringer)

Bikes : Trek Madone, Emonda, Domane, Speed Concept (TT)

: Trek Madone, Emonda, Domane, Speed Concept (TT) Groupset : SRAM Red AXS

: SRAM Red AXS Wheels : Bontrager

: Bontrager Tyres: Pirelli P Zero

Pirelli P Zero Clothing : Santini

: Santini Saddles : Bontrager

: Bontrager Finishing Kit : Bontrager

: Bontrager Computers: Wahoo

Lidl-Trek is a team to watch this year on the equipment front, there are plenty of techy changes to spot this summer.

The team has been spotted using a brand new frame that looks like a more lightweight, all-rounder compared to the team's Trek Madone model. We expect to see more of this at the race.

The team also switched to the new SRAM Red AXS groupset this year, and will also race on the brand-new Pirelli P Zero tyres that launched recently.

Trek released a series of special custom bikes for last year's Tour, Mads Pederson's in particular caused quite the sir.

The Colnago TT1 time trial bike has to be one of the most striking time trial bikes in the race (Image credit: Tim de Waele / Staff)

Bikes : Colnago V4Rs, TT1 (TT)

: Colnago V4Rs, TT1 (TT) Groupset : Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 / Carbon-Ti chainrings and rotors

: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 / Carbon-Ti chainrings and rotors Wheels : Enve

: Enve Tyres: Continental GP5000 S TR

Continental GP5000 S TR Clothing : Gobik

: Gobik Saddles : Prologo

: Prologo Finishing Kit : Colnago

: Colnago Computers: Wahoo

Fresh from victory at the Giro d'Italia, Tadej Pogačar looks to be in unstoppable form this year. He will aim to win his third Tour this year using his Colnago V4Rs which he uses for all stages. As well as the TT1 time trial model pictured above.

UAE Team Emirates uses Dura-Ace groupsets and Enve wheels and handlebars. Notably, the team have used exotic Carbon Ti carbon chainrings and disc rotors to save even more weight.

We have heard the team have made some extra tweaks to their bikes ahead of the Tour to make them even lighter so will be keeping our eyes peeled for any extra modifications.

Arnaud De Lie winning on his team issue Orbea (Image credit: Marc Van Hecke / Stringer)

Bikes : Orbea Orca / Orca Aero / Ordu TT bike

: Orbea Orca / Orca Aero / Ordu TT bike Groupset : Shimano Dura-Ace Di2

: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 Wheels : Zipp / Oquo

: Zipp / Oquo Tyres: Vittoria Corsa Pro

Vittoria Corsa Pro Clothing : Vermarc / Ekoi / Defeet

: Vermarc / Ekoi / Defeet Saddles : Selle Italia

: Selle Italia Finishing Kit : Orbea

: Orbea Computers: Garmin

Lotto-Dstny is a non-WorldTour team who have secured a place at this year's race. The team races on Spanish Orbea bikes and can choose between the Orca and Orca Aero models. They also use the Ordu time trial bike against the clock.

The team use Shimano Dura-Ace groupsets along with Zipp wheels and Vittoria tyres. Controversy reigned earlier in the year after a spate of wheel/tyre compatibility issues for the team.

The team will be gunning for victory and supporting star rider Arnaud De Lie in his quest for a stage win.

Bikes : Factor Ostro / O2 VAM / Hanzo TT Bike

: Factor Ostro / O2 VAM / Hanzo TT Bike Groupset: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2

Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 Wheels : Black Inc.

: Black Inc. Tyres: Continental GP5000 S TR

Continental GP5000 S TR Clothing: Ekoi

Ekoi Saddles : Selle Italia

: Selle Italia Finishing Kit : Black Inc.

: Black Inc. Computers: Garmin

Israel-Premier Tech uses Factor bikes and can choose between two road models, the aero Ostro and the lightweight O2 Vam. They race on the Hanzo model for time trials.

The team's wheels and integrated handlebars and stems are from Black Inc, a subsidiary brand of Factor. You can also read our exclusive in-depth interview with Factor founder Rob Gitelis for insight into the bike industry and carbon frame construction.

Enve frames, wheels and finishing kits for Total Energies (Image credit: Luc Claessen / Stringer)

Bikes : Enve Melee / Specialized S-Works Shiv TT

: Enve Melee / Specialized S-Works Shiv TT Groupset : Shimano Dura-Ace Di2

: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 Wheels : Enve

: Enve Tyres: Continental GP5000 S TR

Continental GP5000 S TR Clothing : Sportful

: Sportful Saddles : Selle Italia

: Selle Italia Finishing Kit : Enve

: Enve Computers: Garmin

Total Energies switched from Specialized to Enve bikes after the departure of Specialized-sponsored star rider Peter Sagan last year.

The squad now uses Enve Melee frames, wheels and handlebars with Shimano Dura-Ace groupsets and Continental tubeless tyres.

Notably, Enve doesn't currently have a time trial bike in its range so the team uses blacked-out Specialized Shiv time trial bikes against the clock.

The Dare bikes are all gloss carbon and exposed weave (Image credit: Dario Belingheri / Stringer)

Bikes : Dare VSRu / TSRf time trial bike / Velocity Ace Prototype

: Dare VSRu / TSRf time trial bike / Velocity Ace Prototype Groupset : Shimano Dura-Ace Di2

: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 Wheels : Garmin

: Garmin Tyres: Schwalbe Pro One

Schwalbe Pro One Clothing : Bioracer

: Bioracer Saddles : Prologo

: Prologo Finishing Kit : Dare

: Dare Computers: Garmin

Uno-X Mobility races on Dare bikes that are some of the most eye-catching in the peloton. The all-black bikes look aggressive standing still, especially the Velocity Ace Prototype we spotted earlier in the year, we'll be keeping our eyes peeled for this model again at the Tour, including its very aggressive-looking aero handlebar.

The team uses Shimano Dura-Ace groupsets and DT Swiss carbon fibre wheels - the same wheels that won our wind tunnel wheels test a couple of years ago - with Schwalbe Pro One tubeless tyres, the only team in the race using the German tyre brand.

The team bikes are usually also fitted with the new CeramicSpeed OSPW for an added drivetrain gain.

Tour tech predictions

The Tour is the sport of cycling's biggest shop window, it's a great opportunity for marketing, showing products off and gaining attention.

Brand new bikes tend to get tested in advance of the Tour to ensure riders are happy and we assume to just make sure everything is ready. That being said, you still see new bikes roll out at the Tour, and we'll be sure to keep an eye out for anything new.

We may see new parts, components and kit appear during the Tour. Everything from optimised new clothing to new sunglasses and cycling shoes as well as bike components. We will be covering everything we spot in detail.

Sometimes things are so secret or closely guarded we don't even know they are being used. For example, the new SRAM Red AXS crank arms that Jonas Vingegaard was using this time last year.

There are trends in equipment that inform what we think we might see, and we have written about them here in our tech predictions for the Tour de France