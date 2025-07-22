Mathieu van der Poel out of Tour de France after pneumonia diagnosis

Mathieu van der Poel has been forced out of the Tour de France after being diagnosed with pneumonia after hospital examinations.

The Alpecin-Decunninck team announced van der Poel was out of the Tour a few hours before the start of 16 to Mont Ventoux.

He joined a short coffee ride during Monday's rest day to show off the commemorative Merci Poupou replica jersey to promote the charity named after his grandfather but was already struggling with illness.

"Mathieu had been experiencing symptoms of a common cold over the past few days. Yesterday afternoon, his condition began to worsen significantly," the team said.

"The team doctor monitored him closely throughout the day. By the evening, Mathieu developed a fever and was taken to the ‘Centre Hospitalier de Narbonne’ for further examinations.

"Medical tests revealed that Mathieu is suffering from pneumonia. In consultation with the medical staff, it was decided that he can no longer continue the race. His health is the top priority, and rest and recovery are now essential."

"Mathieu will be required to rest for at least one full week. After this period, he will undergo further medical examinations to assess his recovery and determine the next steps in his rehabilitation."

