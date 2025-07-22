Mathieu van der Poel out of Tour de France after pneumonia diagnosis

'Mathieu will be required to rest for at least one full week' says Alpecin-Deceuninck

Mathieu van der Poel during the 2025 Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images)

Mathieu van der Poel has been forced out of the Tour de France after being diagnosed with pneumonia after hospital examinations.

The Alpecin-Decunninck team announced van der Poel was out of the Tour a few hours before the start of 16 to Mont Ventoux.

Stephen Farrand
Head of News

Stephen is one of the most experienced member of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. He has been Head of News at Cyclingnews since 2022, before which he held the position of European editor since 2012 and previously worked for Reuters, Shift Active Media, and CyclingWeekly, among other publications.

