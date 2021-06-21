The Garmin deal you should definitely avoid this Prime Day - and five you shouldn't

Amazon Prime Day has finally, officially begun and as we regularly find on Prime Day, no brand or product is immune from receiving the Prime Day discount treatment.

We've already compiled a list of the best Amazon Prime Day cycling deals, where we've rounded up our pick of the best discounts for all manner of cyclist; from occasional commuter to committed road racer. We've taken a deep dive into the deals from renowned sportswear brands, Gore and SealSkinz. We've also catered to the indoor cycling enthusiasts with a roundup of great Amazon Prime Day exercise bike deals, including these two great Prime Day deals from NordicTrack.

Here we're going to take a look at Garmin, the American tech company whose product portfolio spans cycling, fitness tech, sat nav systems and even marine GPS devices.

We've plucked out five great Garmin deals, as well as one that you should absolutely avoid at all costs, and outlined them all below. However, if you'd rather do the deals hunting yourself, feel free to head to the Amazon Prime Day Garmin deals at the links below:

The Garmin deal you should absolutely avoid

Garmin Edge 830 Sensor Bundle

At face value, this Edge 830 sensor bundle appears to be good value with its apparent saving of eight per cent. But to achieve that 'deal', Amazon has actually inflated the RRP from the correct price of £429.99 to £472.00, before 'discounting' it to £433.00. So while it appears to be discounted, it's actually £3.00 more than it ever should have been. Our advice: Head to Wiggle and get it at £381.99View Deal

Of course, we've no idea if Amazon has done this knowingly or otherwise. The website's sheer size suggests it was a probable mistake, and that it likely doesn't need to use underhand selling tactics in order to turn a profit, but it acts as a stark reminder that you should do your research when shopping in the Prime Day sales.

Five Garmin deals that will actually save you money

Garmin Instinct eSports Edition | 40% off

Was $299.99 | Now $179.99

This eSports edition of the popular Instinct smartwatch is technically designed for gamers, but thanks to its ability to measure heart rate and advanced sleep metrics, it can quantify stress and maximise your recovery, making it suitable for competitive cyclists of both eRacing and real-world racing disciplines. View Deal

Garmin Edge 130 Plus | 30% off

Was $199.99 | Now $139.99

The Edge 130 Plus is a high-powered, feature-packed cycling computer in an extremely small package that measures just 41mm x 63mm x 16mm. Barely tipping the scales at just 33 grams, it's a great choice for anyone looking for data but with an uncluttered handlebar. Read our Garmin Edge 130 Plus review for more.View Deal

Garmin HRM Dual | 23% off

Was $69.99 | Now $53.95

With a battery that lasts up to 3.5 years, the HRM dual will take you through multiple years of training, both indoors and out. The 'Dual' in the name refers to its ability to connect over both ANT+ and Bluetooth, meaning you can connect to bike computers, smartphones, laptops and more. This price actually means it's cheaper than the Tickr X, although if you're after a branded heart rate monitor, the basic Wahoo Tickr is still a few dollars cheaper. View Deal

Garmin Varia RVR315 rearview Radar | 30% off

Was $149.99 | Now $104.99

With the ever-increasing quantity of cyclists and cars on the road, safety is a growing concern. One tool that helps to increase rider awareness is the Varia radar from Garmin. It measures the distance of cars approaching from behind in real time, displaying it via a device or your bike computer on your handlebar. View Deal

Garmin Edge Explore | 32% off

Was £219.99 | Now £149.00

If you're less bothered by power data or advanced fitness metrics, and simply prefer to use your bike to get out into the great outdoors for an adventure, then the Edge Explore is a great tool to help you seek out new places to ride. View Deal

Looking for more than Garmin deals?

If you're not just in the market for Garmin, Cyclingnews is continually scouring the web for the best deals on everything from turbo trainers and head units to shoes and complete bikes.

Of course, Amazon Prime Day isn't limited to cyclists at all. But as a cycling website, we stick with what we know best as cycling is where we feel we can offer the best advice to our readers.

However, if you're interested in finding out what else is available in the Amazon Prime Day sales, we have plenty of sister publications with their own areas of expertise that can help you decide on the best Prime Day deals.