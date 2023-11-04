The 10 most dramatic moments in pro cycling in 2023

There was scarcely a dull moment. From January to October, from the Tour Down Under to the Tour of Guangxi, it was another breathless road season, with just about every race throwing up drama and discussion.

Even though there are some dominant forces in the men’s and women’s pelotons – riders like Demi Vollering, Remco Evenepoel, Tadej Pogačar and Lotte Kopecky – there were still upsets and surprises aplenty across the campaign.

Choosing the indelible moments of any season is an entirely subjective affair, but in 2023, we were spoiled for choice, from Mathieu van der Poel’s remarkable World Championships win to Annemiek van Vleuten’s fight to reclaim the top step in her final season with a gutsy perfomance in La Vuelta Feminina's finale on the Lagos de Covadonga .

Now that the 2023 pro road season has reached its conclusion, Cyclingnews takes a look back over some of the year’s most dramatic moments.

Vollering's dominance from Ardennes to Tour de France

Demi Vollering surrounded by the media as she wins the Tour de France Femmes after the closing time trial in Pau. (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Demi Vollering's entire season could be considered dramatic in its magnitude of success. Starting with the horse-dodging, bike-throwing, photo-finish sprint against teammate Lotte Kopecky that netted her the Strade Bianche win to her clean sweep at the Ardennes Classics and the overall victory at the Tour de France, it has been her best season to date.

Her attack over the Cauberg that led to a solo victory at Amstel Gold Race set the tone for her season at the Ardennes Classics. If that wasn't entertaining enough, her performance on the Mur de Huy, where she led the climb from bottom to top to secure the victory at Flèche Wallonne, was remarkable. Those two victories set the scene for a nail-biting finale at Liège-Bastogne-Liège, where she out-sprinted Elisa Longo Borghini to take the win and complete the Ardennes triple.

Her season continued with ample success during the spring and early-summer stage races, which all seemed to point to an upward trajectory toward the Tour de France Femmes.

At the eight-day race, Vollering remained consistent through the opening six stages while the yellow jersey rested on the shoulders of her teammate Kopecky. A costly 20-second time penalty for drafting on stage 5 briefly threatened her chances of success.

However, it was apparent by her dominant and winning performance on the slopes of the Col du Tourmalet that none could match Vollering in her pursuit of the yellow jersey. In the end, she won the overall title by 3:03 over Kopecky and Kasia Niewiadoma, securing her first overall title at the Tour de France Femmes.

Mathieu van der Poel’s perfect Milan-San Remo victory

Mathieu van der Poel begins the descent of the Poggio after the season's most perfectly executed attack. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Jonas Vingegaard may have been awarded the Vélo d’Or, but there is a strong argument that Mathieu van der Poel was the outstanding male rider of 2023, given his remarkable triumphs at Milan-San Remo, Paris-Roubaix and the World Championships.

All three of those victories could easily have made this list. Van der Poel, it seems, is incapable of winning without a flourish. In Roubaix, he jousted with his eternal rival Wout van Aert until a late puncture doomed the Belgian. In Glasgow, Van der Poel overcame a late crash to solo emphatically to the rainbow jersey. His white-knuckle win at Milan-San Remo, however, may well have been the masterpiece.

Fresh from victory at Paris-Nice, Tadej Pogačar set out from Milan as the man to watch, and he duly set his UAE Team Emirates companion Tim Wellens to work on the Poggio, an effort that would help the leaders set a new record time up the climb. After the Belgian had shredded the front group, Pogačar took over a kilometre or so from the summit, and only three men could track his acceleration.

Filippo Ganna was immediately onto Pogačar’s wheel, while Van Aert laboured to close the gap as Van der Poel sat patiently in his slipstream. As the four leaders approached the summit, the television helicopter had briefly switched its attention to the chasers. By the time the camera panned back to the front a few seconds later, Van der Poel had already burst past his rivals with a searing acceleration.

The longest Classic of them all is also the one decided by the finest of margins. Timing is everything in the finale and Van der Poel chose his moment perfectly. Earlier in his career, a tendency towards over-exuberance had often played against Van der Poel in situations like this one. Over the past two years, he has become utterly clinical at the business end of the biggest races.

At Milan-San Remo, Van der Poel understood that he only needed to strike once and make it count. That late turn of pace on the Poggio made all the difference. He had a lead of ten bike lengths by the summit, and a man of his bike handling gifts would never squander that buffer on the drop to the Via Roma, even if La Primavera, as ever, was gripping to the last, as Ganna made a ferocious, lone effort to chase Van der Poel.

It was in vain. 62 years after his grandfather Raymond Poulidor’s victory on the Riviera, Van der Poel had claimed a flawless Milan-San Remo victory. No notes.

Kopecky completes remarkable season in rainbows

Lotte Kopecky of Belgium celebrates at finish line as race winner during the Women Elite Women U23 Road Race (Image credit: Getty Images)

Lotte Kopecky was one of the most dominant riders of the 2023 season with early season wins at Omloop Het Niewsblad, Tour of Flanders, Thüringen Ladies Tour and double national championships titles in the road race and time trial.

However, it was her performances at the Tour de France Femmes and World Championships that we chose to add to our list of most dramatic moments of the year.

Most will agree that her most impressive block of racing was at the Tour de France Femmes, where she won the opening stage, wore the yellow jersey for six days, climbed with the best to the summit of the Col du Tourmalet, and then stormed to third place in the time trial in Pau. She closed out the eight-day race by winning the green points jersey and taking second overall behind her SD Worx teammate Demi Vollering.

The performance stunned the cycling world and absolutely verified her capacity as a cyclist across flats, hilly and mountainous terrain in time trials.

She went on to show her absolute completeness as a rider when she won three world titles at the combined UCI World Championships in Glasgow.

On the track, Kopecky won world titles in the Elimination Race, Points Race and a bronze medal in the Omnium. She went on to secure a hard-fought solo victory in the road race.

Live broadcast footage shows her distance rival Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Denmark) on the Scott Street ascent and then crested the final steep kick over Montrose Street alone with time to savour her victory as she crossed the line.

She told the press after this victory that savoured this victory that was based on both tactics and strength. As for the ever-growing numbers of Belgian fans dedicated to her success, Kopecky said, "I can feel that I am getting more and more popular in Belgium. But last year with the Tour de France, it already went a little bit crazy. After this weekend, we will see when I get home; I think I will barricade my door."

Tadej Pogacar’s Tour of Flanders exhibition

Tadej Pogacar presses clear on the Oude Kwaremont to win the Tour of Flanders. (Image credit: Getty)

Much like Lionel Messi, Pogačar has long since made the magical appear almost mundane. Pretty much every time the Slovenian pins on a race number, there is an expectation that he will produce yet another astonishing feat of virtuosity. Since 2019, as Pogačar has rattled off exhibition after exhibition, the miraculous has started almost to be taken for granted.

Yet the Slovenian still had new worlds left to conquer this Spring. After contriving to finish fourth in a two-man sprint at the 2022 Tour of Flanders, Pogačar returned to the Ronde eager to make amends on the cobbles. He warmed up for the race with third place in a high-octane edition of E3 Harelbeke, and he set out from Bruges confident that the Monument distance might tilt matters in his favour against Van der Poel and Van Aert.

For much of the afternoon, however, the script risked being torn up as a group of dangermen entered the final 65km with a lead of three minutes on the favourites. Pogačar, however, simply took matters in hand by accelerating on the second ascent of the Kwaremont with 55km to go, and then attacking again on the Koppenberg, where only Van der Poel and Van Aert could follow.

Van Aert would wilt on the Kruisberg, leaving Pogačar and Van der Poel to duel in the finale. Pogačar delivered the critical blow on the final time up the Kwaremont, dropping Van der Poel and then blasting past Mads Pedersen, the last man standing from the break. Van der Poel stalked him gamely all the way to Oudenaarde, but he knew he was racing for second place behind Pogačar, who became only the third man to win both the Ronde and the Tour de France.

Pogačar enjoyed another season for the ages despite breaking his wrist at Il Lombardia, annexing Flèche Wallonne, Amstel Gold Race, Paris-Nice and Il Lombardia, but nothing quite matched the drama of his Tour of Flanders exhibition, arguably the finest of his career to date. “I can say that I can retire after today and I can be proud of my career,” Pogačar said afterwards. “I can be super happy and proud.”

TikTok sensation to Queen of the Cobbles, Jackson wins Paris-Roubaix

Alison Jackson celebrates winning Paris-Roubaix 2023 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Alison Jackson captivated the cycling world with a stunning victory at Paris-Roubaix. The win added her name to the history books and cemented herself as the first Canadian and North American rider to win the Hell of the North.

Jackson had not previously made the podium of a cobbled Classic before her victory in Paris-Roubaix, but she had already risen to become one of the top riders in the peloton, having won a stage at the Ladies Tour and double national titles in the road race and time trial in 2021. She also represented Canada at the Tokyo Olympic Games.

She targetted Paris-Roubaix as a season goal; with that in mind, she formed part of an early breakaway, which went inside the first 15km outside the start in Denain.

Many thought that a move that early stood little chance of staying away, but Jackson was the most decorated rider of an 18-woman break, and together, they gained six minutes on the peloton by the time they hit the first cobbled sector at Hornaing with 82km left to run.

A resurgent chase group came within 10 seconds of the break in the final kilometres, but Jackson and what was left of the original move held on to contest the win in Roubaix.

It was remarkable that Jackson had anything left for the sprint, but she found an opening in the last few hundred metres and crossed the line to take the win.

At the finish line, Jackson still had enough energy left over to perform one of the dance routines that has gained her a large following on TikTok, setting the bar for social media celebration after Paris-Roubaix and transforming herself from TikTok sensation to the Queen of the Cobbles.

Roglič overcomes slipped chain for redemption at Monte Lussari

Primoz Roglic had something akin to home field advantage on the penultimate stage of the Giro d'Italia. (Image credit: Getty Images)

As the final starters began their ascents of Monte Lussari, Primož Roglič’s Jumbo-Visma teammates gathered beneath the big screen at the finish line to watch the time trial unfold. It was impossible not to think of La Planche des Belles Filles and the 2020 Tour de France.

Back then, Roglič had lost yellow jersey at the death to his fellow Slovenian Tadej Pogačar. Three years on, he was vying to win the Giro d’Italia at the last, cheered on by thousands upon thousands of his compatriots who had made the short hop across the border for the occasion.

Roglič began the day 26 seconds down on Geraint Thomas and the consensus was that their duel was simply too close to call. On paper, the test was better suited to Roglič’s gifts, but the Slovenian had endured ups and downs across the three weeks, while Thomas had been a beacon of consistency.

When Roglič came through the second intermediate check with 16 seconds in hand on Thomas, it looked as though he was steadily inching towards the Giro, but it was never going to be as serene and as simple as all that. 2.5km or so from the summit, Roglič was suddenly standing in the middle of the road grappling with a dropped chain, and for a moment, it looked as though he was about to lose the race in the cruellest of circumstances. It also raised questions about Jumbo-Visma’s decision to equip him with a 1x chainset.

At the summit, a flustered Sam Oomen stood up and walked in a circle before sitting down again. On the following motorbike, Jumbo-Visma directeur sportif Marc Reef scrambled to try to help his rider.

Yet in the 20 seconds of panic that ensued, Roglič was somehow the calmest man on the mountainside. He eventually re-shipped his chain before being pushed on his way again by a spectator, later revealed to be a former ski jumping teammate, Mitja Meznar, who had won a junior world title with Roglič just over the border in nearby Planica.

That moment of serendipity only added to the occasion. Roglič quickly found his rhythm again on the steep, upper slopes, while Thomas’ challenge, so composed to this point, suddenly began to fray. Roglič would put 40 seconds into Thomas by the summit. The Giro was his.

So was the mountainside. When Roglič bounded onto the podium to receive the maglia rosa, Monte Lussari was a sea of Slovenian flags. While the victory party unfolded around him – “Pri-mož! Pri-mož! Pri-mož!” – the unfortunate Thomas conducted his post-mortem with the same quiet magnanimity Roglič had shown three years earlier.

“At the end of the day, I couldn’t have gone 14 seconds quicker – and he had a mechanical, too,” Thomas told the waiting reporters amid the hubbub of the Slovenian celebrations. “He deserves it.”

Van Vleuten inspires on Lagos de Covadonga

Annemiek Van Vleuten on Lagos de Covadonga (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)

The final season of Annemiek van Vleuten's career was well underway, and the rider who had seemed to have the Midas touch in 2022 was heading into May without a single visit to the top step of the podium. By the same time last season she already had 4 but this year there was no riding away on the Queen stage of Setmana Valenciana, the spring Classics didn't deliver and there were no podium appearances in the Ardennes. In the meantime Demi Vollering and a powerful SD Worx team had been on a winning streak and it felt like the changing of the guard that was expected to come one Van Vleuten retired may have rolled through early.

Though Van Vleuten has made clear time and time again through her career, she is one rider you should never count out. She lined up for La Vuelta Femenina, which she had won the past two years, to see if she could bat off the increasingly effective salvos of a new generation. Once she hit her preferred terrain, the mountains, it became clear she would again have a battle on her hands as Vollering crossed the line first on the initial summit finish on stage 5, with the Movistar rider just behind. However, stage 6 turned things around, unexpectedly for Vollering, as an ill-timed nature break and crosswinds left her caught behind in a split and put Van Vleuten in the red leader's jersey once again. There was, however still the gripping summit finale at Lagos de Covadonga left to unfold.

It wasn’t long into the 12.5km finishing climb before a clearly fired up Vollering, who started the day with a 1:11 deficit to Van Vleuten on the overall standings, rode to the front and with over 9km to climb it looked like Van Vleuten was already done, trailing off the back of the small group of riders who had clung to the SD Worx rider's wheel. But this was just Van Vleuten's first fight back of the day. She crossed the gap and joined Gaia Realini (Lidl-Trek), Evita Muzic (FDJ-Suez) and Vollering then at just under 6km to go it was clear that the rider in red was again battling to hold onto her rivals. Finally she had to concede that Realini and Vollering were going to disappear into the low cloud and fight it out for the stage victory, but that didn't mean Van Vleuten was going to give up on the overall.



Pushing the exhaustion aside Van Vleuten got out of the saddle and sprinted through the final corners to cling onto her overall lead by nine seconds. That gave her a third La Vuelta a Feminina overall victory and her first win of the season plus from that point it was clear that Van Vleuten would not be content to go out with a whimper instead of a bang. Van Vleuten went on to claim a fourth Giro d'Italia Donne title, in commanding style, holding onto the maglia rosa from the first stage to the last and then deliver another GC victory at the Tour of Scandinavia before wrapping up her phenomenal career.

‘I’m gone, I’m dead’ – Vingegaard breaks Pogačar’s resistance on the Col de la Loze

Jonas Vingegaard capped his Tour de France dominance on the Col de la Loze. (Image credit: Getty Images)

For two weeks, the Tour de France had looked like a duel for the ages. The contest between Tadej Pogačar and Jonas Vingegaard was already too close to call before the race began, and it continued in the same vein once the peloton hit the Pyrenees in the first week. Vingegaard stole an early march on the Col de Marie Blanque only for Pogačar to hit back at Cauterets.

The Slovenian continued to claw back seconds at the Puy de Dôme and the Grand Colombier, but Vingegaard, the less explosive rider by reputation, was largely able to withstand his accelerations. Just ten seconds separated the pair on the second rest day, and one wondered if this Tour might prove even closer than Greg LeMond and Laurent Fignon’s contest of 1989.

Instead, the small margins developed into a chasm in the space of two days. Vingegaard effectively won the Tour when he put a startling 1:38 into Pogačar in just 22.4km during the Combloux time trial on stage 15. That crushing, astonishing display was Vingegaard’s keynote performance of the Tour, but while it divested the race of its tension, the moment of greatest drama was still to follow the next day on the Col de la Loze.

Pogačar’s extravagant gifts and sense of adventure meant that Jumbo-Visma were braced for an all-out assault from the two-time winner on the Col de Loze. Instead, the highest point of the Tour proved to be Pogačar’s nadir. 8km from the summit, the UAE Team Emirates radio crackled into life with Pogačar’s admission of defeat. “I’m gone, I’m dead,” Pogačar said as he lost contact with the yellow jersey group.

Just to be sure, Jumbo-Visma decided to drive a stake through the heart of his challenge, with Vingegaard deploying Sepp Kuss to turn the screw and ensure that Pogačar stayed dropped. Pogačar had suffered defeat before, most notably on the Col du Granon in 2022, but the manner and magnitude of his travails here were still striking.

Vingegaard would later press clear alone, putting almost six minutes into Pogačar to extend his overall lead to 7:35. A race that seemed destined to be decided by seconds had suddenly morphed into a procession.

New generation emerges at Tour de France, Giro d'Italia

Yara Kastelijn and her mother after winning stage 4 at the Tour de France Femmes (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Two of the toughest and most prestigious races on the Women’s WorldTour calendar this year, the Giro d’Italia Donne and Tour de France Femmes, threw up some unexpected stage victors this season. The experienced players and familiar names didn't have the top of the results list all to themselves, with three first year Women’s WorldTour riders claiming stage victories.

Neo-pro Antonia Niedermaier (Canyon-SRAM) started the roll in spectacular style on a nail biting fifth stage of the Giro d'Italia Donne. Taking off with 24km to the line on the penultimate classified climb of the day, the 20-year-old rider didn't hesitate once she managed to pull out the gap and started the final climb with a one minute gap on the group of favourites. Elisa Longo Borghini (Lidl-Trek) and Annemiek van Vleuten broke away in pursuit, the gap narrowing to just 11 seconds at the top, with still nearly ten kilometres and a technical descent to go. Niedermaier may have had two formidable, seasoned rivals in pursuit but held her nerve, steadily working her way toward the line down the switchbacks and maintaining the slim gap.

Van Vleuten, however, faltered going off into the rough road edge and shedding a few seconds, then Longo Borghini crashed while Niedermaier held firm out the front with the gap little more than ten seconds with five kilometres to go and one of the world's best in the time trial in pursuit. Given Van Vleuten's history, it seemed just a matter of time until the catch was made, but there was no waving the white flag for Niedermaier, and the maglia rosa clad Van Vleuten had to settle for second, crossing the line nine seconds after the young German claimed her first Women's WorldTour victory.

Onto the Tour de France Femmes, with its field laden with top riders in top form, and the neo-pros still didn't fade into the background. The first to strike was Yara Kastelijn (Fenix-Deceuninck), with the rider who had made her name in cyclocross setting out in the break on the longest stage of the race, stage 4. Once she hit the final climb the 26-year-old road convert rode away. While most of her break companions were quickly swept up as the race favourites wound up the pace, Kastelijn swept across the line in Rodez with a 1:11 second gap to second-placed Demi Vollering and into the arms of her mother as a flood of emotion engulfed the pair. Kastelijn, after all, had just taken her very first professional win on the road on the biggest stage cycling has to offer.



That, however, wasn't the end of the neo-pro success in France. The 23-year-old Ricarda Bauernfeind (Canyon-SRAM) had already marked herself out as a formidable new introduction to the Women's WorldTour peloton at La Vuelta Femenina by making it onto the podium on stage 5 but she took it to a whole new level on the stage 5 of the French race when she became the youngest Tour de France Femmes stage winner. Bauernfeind leapt away solo to take the time bonus sprint at 36.4km to go and just kept rolling on, digging deep to hold a gap even in the face of a pursuit by the formidable duo of Marlen Reusser (Team SD Worx) and Liane Lippert (Movistar). The rider, who found her way onto Canyon-SRAM's development team in 2022 via the Zwift Academy, kept the power down through the line to finish 22 seconds ahead of the chasing duo with a look of disbelief on her face.

'GC Kuss' faces internal opposition on the Angliru

Primoz Roglic and Jonas Vingegaard ride away from their Jumbo-Visma teammate - and race leader - Sepp Kuss on the Angliru. (Image credit: Getty Images)

In many ways, the Vuelta a España ended as a contest on stage 13 to the Col du Tourmalet, with more than a week still to race. Up to that point, Remco Evenepoel had stayed resolutely in the game, but when the Belgian cracked and conceded almost half an hour, the destiny of the maillot rojo was effectively reduced to an internal squabble between Jumbo-Visma’s triumvirate of Kuss, Vingegaard and Roglič.

Kuss won at Javalambre in the opening week and then moved into red two days later, but despite his lofty position in the standings, the American appeared to be only third in the Jumbo-Visma hierarchy behind Vinegaard and Roglič. That status began to change when he limited his losses well in the Valladolid time trial to retain red, and the complexion of the race altered entirely after the Tourmalet. All of a sudden, Jumbo-Visma no longer had a pressing external rival, while Kuss was 1:37 clear of his teammates.

Some were adamant that Roglič and Vingegaard now had a duty to ride in support of Kuss, who had played such a key role in their respective wins at the Giro and Tour. Others maintained that there could be no such gifts at a Grand Tour and that the Jumbo-Visma trio should race it out among themselves. In the event, Jumbo-Visma contrived to upset just about everybody by committing neither to one approach nor the other.

Vingegaard seemed to signal his personal intentions on stage 16 by attacking at Bejes to slash Kuss’ overall lead to 29 seconds, but the highest drama of the race would come a day later on the Angliru, when it was Roglič’s turn to up the ante with his show of force on the upper slopes. 2km from the summit, only Vingegaard and Kuss remained on his wheel, but the American was betraying signs of suffering.

When the red jersey was distanced soon afterwards, his Jumbo-Visma teammates opted not to wait for him. Roglič kept going all the way to the finish with Vingegaard tucked on his wheel. The Slovenian claimed the stage honours and Vingegaard came within eight seconds of taking red, denied only by Kuss’ late scramble on the short drop towards the line. Shades of Froome and Wiggins, if not quite Roche and Visentini. Either way, nothing creates debate in cycling quite like internecine strife.

In the final days, however, Vingegaard and Roglič backed off, riding dutifully in support of Kuss as he completed Jumbo-Visma’s clean sweep of the season’s Grand Tours, a feat never previously achieved. After Roglič had departed for Bora-Hansgrohe at season’s end, Jumbo-Visma were happy to paint him as the fly in the ointment. “Seven riders agreed that [Kuss winning] must be the final result,” directeur sportif Merijn Zeeman told Wielerflits last month. “Primož had a more difficult time with this, but he agreed to it. That was also because his teammates indicated it so forcefully.”

In the end, the polemics over Jumbo-Visma’s hierarchy were a distraction from the most disarming aspect of this Vuelta – namely, their dominance was such that they could spend the last nine days of the race deciding which of their riders was going to win it.