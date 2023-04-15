Jackson celebrates her Paris-Roubaix win: 'I won a rock'

A week after her stunning victory at Paris-Roubaix, Alison Jackson (EF Education-Tibco-SVB) is celebrating her success on social media in her trademark style.

As ever, the 34-year-old Canadian paired a song-and-dance combo with her newest trophy on Instagram on Saturday, the cobblestone awarded each year to the winner of the French monument. "I won a rock," Jackson wrote in her post, invoking a bit of clever wordplay as she danced to the tune of Twisted Sister's 1984 hit "I Wanna Rock."

Saturday's post is just the latest in a long line of social media star turns for Jackson, whose dance moves make frequent appearances on her TikTok and Instagram pages. Indeed, she shared a video of her and her teammates dancing during their Roubaix recon ride, and then again in the moments after she triumphed in the velodrome, she was dancing on the television broadcast.

The win, which Jackson secured after jumping into the early breaking and then holding on to win the sprint in Roubaix, was the biggest yet in her career, which also includes stage wins at the Simac Ladies Tour and the Women's Tour of Scotland to go with her Canadian national titles in both the road race in the time trial in 2021. The victory was also her team's first in a pro race this year outside of Georgia Williams's New Zealand time trial win.

Jackson, who first raced for the Tibco team from 2018 to 2019, returned to the squad this season after spending one season with Sunweb and two with the Liv organization.

Jackson followed up her Roubaix victory with a start on Wednesday in Belgium at Brabantse Pijl, and she will be back on the bike in the Netherlands on Sunday at the Amstel Gold Race.