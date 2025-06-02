Recommended reading

I spent two weeks at the Giro d’Italia, and it made me excited about men’s cycling again

By published

Unpredictable racing was a welcome change from the domination we've come to expect at the Classics and Tour de France

Simon Yates leaves behind Richard Carapaz and Isaac del Toro on the Colle delle Finestre on stage 20 of the 2025 Giro d&#039;Italia
Simon Yates leaves behind Richard Carapaz and Isaac del Toro on the Colle delle Finestre on stage 20 of the 2025 Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images)

Let's start this with a disclaimer. I love cycling, I really do. Men's cycling, women's cycling, Grand Tours, Classics, random tiny races, I love it all, and you'll very rarely find me saying any given race or season is boring. In my view, there's always a story, an interesting angle, even if it's not the winner, and finding that is part of the challenge of being a cycling journalist.

But – and yes, there is a but – I also think it's fair to say that in the current era of cycling, a lot of the big men's races are lacking some sense of unpredictability. We have riders like Mathieu van der Poel and Tadej Pogačar who are in the peak of their careers, and are so strong that when they want to win a race, they often do. It's not unimpressive, but it's not always thrilling – certainly I have been missing some of the spark for some time.

Matilda Price
Assistant Features Editor

Matilda is an NCTJ-qualified journalist based in the UK who joined Cyclingnews in March 2025. Prior to that, she worked as the Racing News Editor at GCN, and extensively as a freelancer contributing to Cyclingnews, Cycling Weekly, Velo, Rouleur, Escape Collective, Red Bull and more. She has reported from many of the biggest events on the calendar, including the Giro d'Italia, Tour de France Femmes, Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix. She has particular experience and expertise in women's cycling, and women's sport in general. She is a graduate of modern languages and sports journalism.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.