Tour de France Femmes: Demi Vollering conquers Tourmalet to win stage 7 and seize yellow jersey

By Lyne Lamoureux, Peter Stuart
published

Vollering drops Van Vleuten and race favourites on upper slopes of Tourmalet

COL DU TOURMALET, FRANCE - JULY 29: Demi Vollering of The Netherlands - Pink UCI Womenâ€™s WorldTour Leader Jersey and Team SD Worx - Protime celebrates at finish line as stage winner during the 2nd Tour de France Femmes 2023, Stage 7 a 89.8km stage from Lannemezan to Col du Tourmalet 2116m / #UCIWWT / on July 29, 2023 in Col du Tourmalet, France. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Demi Vollering winning stage 7 of the Tour de France Femmes (Image credit: Getty Images)

Demi Vollering climbed to solo victory atop the legendary Col de Tourmalet to claim the Queen Stage of the Tour de France Femmes avec Swift. Jumping from a reduced peloton, Vollering caught and passed Kasia Niewiadoma (Canyon//Sram Racing) with 5 kilometres to go on the foggy upper slopes of the hors category climb to take the third win for SD Worx.

Niewiadoma held on for second and world champion Annemiek van Vleuten (Movistar) crossed the line in third place.

In a dominating show of strength, Vollering crushed her competitors and is the new overall leader with one stage to go.

More to come... 

Results

Lyne Lamoureux
Lyne Lamoureux

Lyne has been involved in professional cycling for more than 15 years in both news reporting and sports marketing. She founded Podium Insight in 2008, quickly becoming a trusted source for news of the North American professional cycling world. She was the first to successfully use social media to consistently provide timely and live race updates for all fans. She is proud to have covered men's and women's news equally during her tenure at the helm of the site. Her writing has appeared on Cyclingnews and other news sites. 

