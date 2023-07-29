Tour de France Femmes: Demi Vollering conquers Tourmalet to win stage 7 and seize yellow jersey
Vollering drops Van Vleuten and race favourites on upper slopes of Tourmalet
Demi Vollering climbed to solo victory atop the legendary Col de Tourmalet to claim the Queen Stage of the Tour de France Femmes avec Swift. Jumping from a reduced peloton, Vollering caught and passed Kasia Niewiadoma (Canyon//Sram Racing) with 5 kilometres to go on the foggy upper slopes of the hors category climb to take the third win for SD Worx.
Niewiadoma held on for second and world champion Annemiek van Vleuten (Movistar) crossed the line in third place.
In a dominating show of strength, Vollering crushed her competitors and is the new overall leader with one stage to go.
More to come...
Results
Lyne has been involved in professional cycling for more than 15 years in both news reporting and sports marketing.
