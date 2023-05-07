La Vuelta Femenina: Van Vleuten narrowly secures GC while Vollering wins stage 7

Image 1 of 13 Annemiek van Vleuten of Movistar Team celebrates at finish line atop Lagos de Covadonga with enough time to secure GC title (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images) Demi Vollering of Team SD Worx storms across the finish line to win atop Lagos de Covadonga (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images) Demi Vollering of Team SD Worx in the Pink UCI Women's WorldTour Leader Jersey celebrates stage 7 victory (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images) With under 2.5km to race, Annemiek van Vleuten began to lose touch with the surging duo of Demi Vollering and Gaia Realini (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images) Annemiek van Vleuten (Movistar Team) rides stage 7 in the Red Leader Jersey (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images) Demi Vollering (Team SD Worx) back in the Pink UCI Women's WorldTour Leader Jersey tucked between teammates (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images) A view of riders in the breakaway climbing to the mid-race Collado Moandi (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images) Katarzyna Niewiadoma of Canyon-SRAM Racing and Marlen Reusser of Team SD Worx compete in the breakaway (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images) Marlen Reusser of Team SD Worx takes a turn in front of Katarzyna Niewiadoma of Canyon-SRAM Racing in the breakaway (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images) Floortje Mackaij and Movistar Team leads the peloton during the 93.7km stage from Pola de Siero to Lagos de Covadonga (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images) Riders line up prior to the start of stage 7 in Pola de Siero (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images) Annemiek Van Vleuten of Movistar Team in the Red Leader Jersey prior to stage 7 start (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images) Fan of Annemiek van Vleuten at the start of stage 7 (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)

Demi Vollering (Team SD Worx) was the strongest on the climb to the Lagos de Covadonga and won the queen stage of La Vuelta Femenina.

An attack by Gaia Realini (Trek-Segafredo) dropped Annemiek van Vleuten (Movistar) 5.4km from the finish, but the red jersey fought to limit her losses and crossed the line in third place, 56 seconds behind Vollering, keeping nine seconds of her GC lead.

Results

