La Vuelta Femenina: Van Vleuten narrowly secures GC while Vollering wins stage 7
Gripping summit finale at Lagos de Covadonga decides overall title by 9 seconds for Movistar leader
Demi Vollering (Team SD Worx) was the strongest on the climb to the Lagos de Covadonga and won the queen stage of La Vuelta Femenina.
An attack by Gaia Realini (Trek-Segafredo) dropped Annemiek van Vleuten (Movistar) 5.4km from the finish, but the red jersey fought to limit her losses and crossed the line in third place, 56 seconds behind Vollering, keeping nine seconds of her GC lead.
More to come ...
Results
Results powered by FirstCycling
Lukas Knöfler started working in cycling communications in 2013 and has seen the inside of the scene from many angles. Having worked as press officer for teams and races and written for several online and print publications, he has been Cyclingnews’ Women’s WorldTour correspondent since 2018.
