La Vuelta Femenina: Van Vleuten narrowly secures GC while Vollering wins stage 7

By Lukas Knöfler
published

Gripping summit finale at Lagos de Covadonga decides overall title by 9 seconds for Movistar leader

LAGOS DE COVADONGA SPAIN MAY 07 Annemiek Van Vleuten of The Netherlands and Movistar Team Red Leader Jersey celebrates at finish line as race winner during the 9th La Vuelta Femenina 2023 Stage 7 a 937km stage from Pola de Siero to Lagos de Covadonga 1079m UCIWWT on May 07 2023 in Lagos de Covadonga Spain Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images
Annemiek van Vleuten of Movistar Team celebrates at finish line atop Lagos de Covadonga with enough time to secure GC title (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)

Demi Vollering (Team SD Worx) was the strongest on the climb to the Lagos de Covadonga and won the queen stage of La Vuelta Femenina. 

An attack by Gaia Realini (Trek-Segafredo) dropped Annemiek van Vleuten (Movistar) 5.4km from the finish, but the red jersey fought to limit her losses and crossed the line in third place, 56 seconds behind Vollering, keeping nine seconds of her GC lead.

More to come ...

Results

Lukas Knöfler

Lukas Knöfler started working in cycling communications in 2013 and has seen the inside of the scene from many angles. Having worked as press officer for teams and races and written for several online and print publications, he has been Cyclingnews’ Women’s WorldTour correspondent since 2018.

