Demi Vollering wins the Tour de France Femmes 2023

Demi Vollering (SD Worx) was crowned champion of the second edition of the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift, sealing the title with a second-place finish on the time trial in Pau.

After Vollering's dominant performance on stage 7 where she gained over 1:50 minutes on her closest competitor, all she had to do is make it around the course in good time and safely to confirm her overall victory of the Tour.

In a battle for the overall podium, Lotte Kopecky (SD Worx) flew to second overall, overtaking Kasia Niewiadoma (Canyon-SRAM) by a matter of a few hundredths of a second.

Olympic Time Trial champion Annemiek van Vleuten (Movistar) faded and fell to fourth overall. In a show of force, SD Worx swept the podium on the final stage.

European Champion Marlen Reusser set a blistering pace to win the time trial in a time of 29:15 on the 22.6km course. Vollering was second and Kopecky, third.

