Demi Vollering wins the Tour de France Femmes 2023

By Lyne Lamoureux
published

Vollering dominates yellow jersey competition as Marlen Reusser takes the stage 8 time trial victory by 10 seconds

Demi Vollering (SD Worx) was crowned champion of the second edition of the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift, sealing the title with a second-place finish on the time trial in Pau.

After Vollering's dominant performance on stage 7 where she gained over 1:50 minutes on her closest competitor, all she had to do is make it around the course in good time and safely to confirm her overall victory of the Tour.

In a battle for the overall podium, Lotte Kopecky (SD Worx) flew to second overall, overtaking Kasia Niewiadoma (Canyon-SRAM) by a matter of a few hundredths of a second.

Olympic Time Trial champion Annemiek van Vleuten (Movistar) faded and fell to fourth overall. In a show of force, SD Worx swept the podium on the final stage. 

European Champion Marlen Reusser set a blistering pace to win the time trial in a time of 29:15 on the 22.6km course. Vollering was second and Kopecky, third.

Lyne Lamoureux
Lyne Lamoureux

Lyne has been involved in professional cycling for more than 15 years in both news reporting and sports marketing. She founded Podium Insight in 2008, quickly becoming a trusted source for news of the North American professional cycling world. She was the first to successfully use social media to consistently provide timely and live race updates for all fans. She is proud to have covered men's and women's news equally during her tenure at the helm of the site. Her writing has appeared on Cyclingnews and other news sites. 

