Visma-Lease a Bike sign Simon Yates to help Vingegaard take on Pogačar at 2025 Tour de France

By
published

Briton leaves Jayco after 11 years to take up similar role to his brother at UAE Team Emirates

Simon Yates in action at the Tour de France
Simon Yates in action at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images)

Team Visma-Lease a Bike have announced another key signing for 2025, confirming that Simon Yates will boost their Grand Tour squad.

On Thursday Visma-Lease a Bike revealed that Frenchman Alex Zingle will join the team from Cofidis to bolster their Classics unit, while Olympic mountain bike gold medalist Pauline Ferrand-Prévot is expected to announce a move to the Visma-Lease a Bike women's team later in August. 

