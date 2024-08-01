Ben O'Connor signs with Jayco-AlUla, sets sights on Grand Tour podiums

By
published

'I’m at a point now where I need to deliver, so it’ll be even more special to do it with an Australian set-up' says Western Australian after confirming two-year deal

Team Decathlon AG2R's Australian rider Ben O'Connor is pictured prior the 6th stage of the 107th Giro d'Italia cycling race, 180 km between Torre del lago Puccini and Rapolano Terme, on May 9, 2024 in Viareggio. (Photo by Luca Bettini / AFP)
Ben O'Connor (Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale) at the Giro d'Italia where he came fourth in 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images)

The transfer window has just opened and Jayco-AlUla have been quick to confirm their new signing, with Ben O'Connor on board to spearhead the general classification charge for the Australian team with a Grand Tour podium target looming large.

O'Connor, who has finished fourth overall at both the Giro d'Italia and the Tour de France, is making the shift from Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale after four seasons with the French team. He has committed to two years with the Australian squad, which will be losing its leading overall contender, Simon Yates, in 2025.

“To be honest, it’s really an idea I’ve always loved; to race as an Aussie and win on an Aussie team," said O'Connor in a media release from his 2025 and 2026 team. "I’m at a point now where I need to deliver, so it’ll be even more special to do it with an Australian set-up. To have the opportunity to race with mates at the top level is rare, and I am just so keen to get stuck in."

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Simone Giuliani
Simone Giuliani
Australia Editor

Simone is a degree-qualified journalist that has accumulated decades of wide-ranging experience while working across a variety of leading media organisations. She joined Cyclingnews as a Production Editor at the start of the 2021 season and has now moved into the role of Australia Editor. Previously she worked as a freelance writer, Australian Editor at Ella CyclingTips and as a correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg. Cycling was initially purely a leisure pursuit for Simone, who started out as a business journalist, but in 2015 her career focus also shifted to the sport.