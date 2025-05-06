Relegation Watch 2025: XDS Astana's stunning rise threatens Picnic-PostNl, Cofidis

Kazakh close to eliminating 4,720-point deficit and climbing over Arkéa-B&B Hotels and German team to remain in WorldTour

IZMIR TURKIYE MAY 4 Leader of general classification Wout Poels R of XDS Astana Team congratulates second place winner Harold Martin Lopez in the general classification celebrates after the 8th stage between Cesme and Izmir within the 60th Presidential Cycling Tour of Turkiye which is Turkiyes only cycling race in the ProSeries category and consists of 8 stages in Izmir Turkiye on May 4 2025 Photo by Metin AktasAnadolu via Getty Images
Wout Poels (L) and Harold Martin Lopez went 1-2 in the Presidential Tour of Turkey (Image credit: Getty Images)
After a mid-April dip in the pace of their point gathering, the XDS Astana Team made huge gains on remaining in the WorldTour in the past week, drawing to within 160 points of 18th placed Team Picnic-PostNl in the 2023-2025 UCI Team Rankings.

XDS Astana are holding steady in third overall for the 2025 rankings, and have gained 7,478 points so far. Picnic-PostNl have earned only 2,493 and are getting perilously close to dropping out of the top 18 position they need to hold at the end of this season to meet the UCI's sporting criteria for the next three-year WorldTour license (2026-2028).

