'Immortalise this moment' – Mozzato's Tour of Flanders second gives Arkea B&B its first Monument podium

By Simone Giuliani
published

'If someone had said to me this morning you’re going to be in the top 20 I’d have been happy' says race runner up

OUDENAARDE BELGIUM MARCH 31 Luca Mozzato of Italy and Team Arkea BB Hotels on second place poses on the podium ceremony after the the 108th Ronde van Vlaanderen Tour des Flandres 2024 Mens Elite a 2708km one day race from Antwerpen to Oudenaarde UCIWT on March 31 2024 in Oudenaarde Belgium Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images
Luca Mozzato (Arkéa-B&B Hotels) celebrates coming second at the Tour of Flanders 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images)

It was the most predictable of winners at the Tour of Flanders but the most unpredictable runner up, with Luca Mozzato (Arkea B&B Hotels) winning the sprint from the group that came to the line behind solo winner Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Deceuninck).

“It’s a result that exceeds my expectations," said Mozzato in a team statement. "If someone had said to me this morning, ‘you’re going to be in the top 20’, I’d have been happy, and ‘in the top 10’ I’d have signed up straight away. But on the podium…" 

The 26 year old headed toward Oudenaarde with a group of eight that swept up the break of Dylan Teuns (Israel-Premier Tech) and Alberto Bettiol (EF Education at the last moment. Michael Matthews (Jayco-AlUla), who was later relegated to 11th, launched the sprint but Mozzato jumped from behind the Australian to cross the line just ahead to claim second.

