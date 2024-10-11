Tom Pidcock to miss 2024 Il Lombardia

By
published

Briton not on definitive startlist for final Monument of the year as Arensman heads up Ineos Grenadiers squad

2024 Giro dell&#039;Emilia: Tom Pidcock finishes second
2024 Giro dell'Emilia: Tom Pidcock finishes second (Image credit: Getty Images)

Tom Pidcock (Ineos Grenadiers) will not be taking part in Il Lombardia this year, with his name not appearing on the definitive startlist that was published late on Friday evening.

The British racer recently impressed in the Giro dell'Emilia by taking second place behind Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) in atrocious weather conditions, and then went on to finish 15th in the Gran Piemonte in the main chasing group behind breakaway Neilson Powless (EF Education-EasyPost).

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.