Tom Pidcock to miss 2024 Il Lombardia

Tom Pidcock (Ineos Grenadiers) will not be taking part in Il Lombardia this year, with his name not appearing on the definitive startlist that was published late on Friday evening.

The British racer recently impressed in the Giro dell'Emilia by taking second place behind Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) in atrocious weather conditions, and then went on to finish 15th in the Gran Piemonte in the main chasing group behind breakaway Neilson Powless (EF Education-EasyPost).

However, when race organisers RCS published the start list for Saturday's Il Lombardia on Friday evening, Pidcock – considered a contender for the final European Classic of the season – was not part of the Ineos Grenadiers line-up.

The 25-year-old has impressed on similarly tough terrain in the Ardennes Classics in recent years, winning Amstel Gold this April and finishing second in Liège-Bastogne-Liège in 2023. However, he has never raced Il Lombardia.

Ineos Grenadiers lineup for the 2024 edition of the Race of the Falling Leaves will now consist of Ethan Hayter, Thymen Arensman, Jonathan Castroviejo, Brandon Rivera, Ben Swift, Connor Swift and Ben Turner.

Cyclingnews has reached out to Ineos Grenadiers for a comment.

More later…