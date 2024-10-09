Tour of Flanders winner Kasper Asgreen to race for EF Education-EasyPost in 2025

By
published

Dane joins American squad on one-year deal to lead cobbled Classics campaign

Kasper Asgreen wins the 2021 Tour of Flanders
Kasper Asgreen wins the 2021 Tour of Flanders (Image credit: Getty Images)

Tour of Flanders winner Kasper Asgreen will race for EF Education-EasyPost in 2025 the American team announced on Wednesday, leaving Soudal-QuickStep after seven seasons.

The versatile Dane has been signed to bolster and lead the cobbled Classics squad and brings with him a wealth of experience having won De Ronde, E3 Saxo Bank and Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne in the past four years. 

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

James Moultrie
James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.