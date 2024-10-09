Tour of Flanders winner Kasper Asgreen to race for EF Education-EasyPost in 2025

Tour of Flanders winner Kasper Asgreen will race for EF Education-EasyPost in 2025 the American team announced on Wednesday, leaving Soudal-QuickStep after seven seasons.

The versatile Dane has been signed to bolster and lead the cobbled Classics squad and brings with him a wealth of experience having won De Ronde, E3 Saxo Bank and Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne in the past four years.

Also a winner of a Tour de France stage from the breakaway, Asgreen believes he fits perfectly into the attacking philosophy EF Education-EasyPost have honed in recent years.

“The main reason for me to come to this team is the way that the guys race. You can see that there's always a plan to try to win," Asgreen said in a press release.

"Even if the race is not perfectly suited to them, the guys won't just sit in the bunch, waiting for the other teams to take charge."

"On this team, we're going to do everything that we can to make races develop the way we want them to develop. For me, it’s the main thing: I like the team's approach to racing."

Having stepped up to WorldTour level with QuickStep midway through the 2018 season, the Belgian squad is all Asgreen has known as an elite. However, EF Pro Cycling founder and CEO Jonathan Vaughters similarly believes it's a perfect fit.

"Kasper is a smart racer who can make big attacks stick at the ends of the toughest classics," Vaughters said, well aware that Asgreen's success in Flanders came in a sprint a deux against Mathieu van der Poel - something very few riders come out on top off against the Dutchman.

"He can read a race very well. When the contenders are on their last legs, he’ll pick his moment to go. He packs a great sprint too, as he showed when he won the Ronde van Vlaanderen."

With wins being far and few between for Asgreen in the past few years, with none in 2024 and 2022, he's looking to get back to the top step of podiums during his time at EF, which is due to be only one year for now.

"The main goal for the year is to lead the team to victories in the spring in Belgium," he said. "We're going to have a really, really strong team with several riders that can mix it up in the finales. That is a recipe that I believe in and one that has worked well for me."