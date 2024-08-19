Ethan Hayter leaves Ineos for Soudal-Quickstep

By
published

British rider signs two-year deal

Ethan Hayter after his stage win in the 2023 Tour de Romandie
Ethan Hayter after his stage win in the 2023 Tour de Romandie

The 2024-2025 pro cycling transfer season is heating up with major moves announced in several World Tour teams. After Julian Alaphilippe was confirmed to be moving to Tudor Pro Cycling, his current team Soudal-Quickstep has announced the arrival of Ethan Hayter from Ineos Grenadiers.

Hayter, who was part of Great Britain's silver medal-winning team pursuit quartet at the Olympic Games, signed a two-year deal with Patrick Lefevere's team after five years with Ineos.

Laura Weislo
Managing Editor

Laura Weislo has been with Cyclingnews since 2006 after making a switch from a career in science. As Managing Editor, she coordinates coverage for North American events and global news. As former elite-level road racer who dabbled in cyclo-cross and track, Laura has a passion for all three disciplines. When not working she likes to go camping and explore lesser traveled roads, paths and gravel tracks. Laura specialises in covering doping, anti-doping, UCI governance and performing data analysis.