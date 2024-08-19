Ethan Hayter leaves Ineos for Soudal-Quickstep

The 2024-2025 pro cycling transfer season is heating up with major moves announced in several World Tour teams. After Julian Alaphilippe was confirmed to be moving to Tudor Pro Cycling, his current team Soudal-Quickstep has announced the arrival of Ethan Hayter from Ineos Grenadiers.

Hayter, who was part of Great Britain's silver medal-winning team pursuit quartet at the Olympic Games, signed a two-year deal with Patrick Lefevere's team after five years with Ineos.

"I'm really pleased to be joining Soudal Quick-Step – one of the best teams in the peloton – next year," Hayter said. "It's an exciting move and I'm grateful for the opportunity. From the outside, it has always looked like a great team to be part of, and this new challenge is something that motivates me for next season. I'm already looking forward to meeting everyone there and getting things started."

Hayter, 25, won the Tour de Pologne in 2022 and the Tour of Norway in 2021. A versatile rider, the current British champion has won stages of the Itzulia Basque Country, Tour of Britain and Volta ao Algarve.

"Ethan is a multi-discipline rider, somebody who is used to winning and who has caught our attention with his many qualities, which he has showcased in the World Tour from a young age," Soudal Quick-Step CEO Patrick Lefevere said.

"He will soon be 26, but he can become even better and this, together with his desire to work hard and thrive in this environment, makes us confident in the success of our partnership."

Hayter joins the team along with Max Schachmann (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe).

