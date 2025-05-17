Recommended reading

How did watching cycling become so expensive, and what does it say about the business of pro cycling?

As the cost of watching cycling on TV increases, Cyclingnews analyses the driving forces behind the change and where all the money ends up

The summer is fast approaching, and for cycling fans in 2025, that means one thing: facing the increased cost of watching the sport's tentpoles, the three Grand Tours. Across Europe, Canada and the US, watching cycling is only becoming more expensive. 

The situation in the UK has made the headlines because this summer’s Tour de France will be the final edition to be free to air on ITV4, and after that fans will need a £31-a-month TNT Sports subscription to watch most events, with the currently-running Giro d'Italia already behind that paywall – but it's not unique to Great Britain. Whether it's Eurosport, Max or FloBikes, cycling is increasingly going to subscription-only services, which are getting more expensive.

