GCN+ to close down in December as race broadcasts move to Discovery+ and Eurosport

GCN+ and its related app will close down on December 19, affecting the way many people watch professional racing in 2024, including the Tour de France, the Classics and many other races.

GCN+, which is owned by Warner Bros. Discovery, announced the closure in an email to subscribers and on the GCN website and app. The globalcyclingnetwork.com website and the GCN YouTube channels will continue.

Warner Bros. Discovery has been making a series of cuts and savings across its many companies.

“It's the news we never wanted to announce, but today we're announcing the closure of GCN+ and the GCN app,” a message said. “Our huge thanks to everyone who subscribed, commented and contributed to making it such a great product.

"This decision comes from our parent company Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) and is driven by its global strategy to consolidate its streaming services, and to offer content in fewer places, making it easier for customers to access and discover more content," a more detailed message explained.

"Given the news, we really want to express our thanks, to you, and the hundreds of thousands of cycling fans who have supported us and subscribed to GCN+.

"We also want to say thank you to the talented and hard-working people at GCN+ and on the GCN App who have poured their hearts and souls into creating such amazing content.

"The reality is that the media industry landscape has changed, and this is why WBD's streaming services are being consolidated to offer content in one place."

A message in the app confirms GCN+ will close on December 19 "in all countries and regions" while the company also confirmed that "GCN+ subscribers will receive a refund for the time remaining on their subscriptions."

GCN+ said viewers should check their local sports channels and sports broadcasters to find out where to watch cycling events, giving different options for different countries.

"In Europe, GCN+ subscribers will now have the option to subscribe to access Discovery+, Eurosport or Eurosport Extra, where you can continue to watch live cycling. In markets outside of Europe, WBD is reviewing how content is delivered to its fans.

Information for viewers in the USA and other territories around the world served by GCN+ was not yet available.