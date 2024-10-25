No free-to-air British Tour de France broadcast after 2025 as ITV lose rights to Warner Bros Discovery

Wider agreement with ASO ends free-to-air television of major pro cycling in Britain from 2026

Tadej Pogačar in the 2024 Tour de France leader&#039;s jersey
Tadej Pogačar in the 2024 Tour de France leader's jersey (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Tour de France will not be broadcast on free-to-air television in Britain from 2026 after Warner Bros Discovery and Eurosport secured the exclusive broadcast rights as part of a wider deal that runs until 2030. 

The new deal between the race owners and broadcasters means ITV will broadcast the Tour de France in Britain for a final time in 2025 unless they opt to end their current deal early. 

